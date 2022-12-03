Judge brands man a danger to his ex-wife over ‘sinister’ harassment campaign

A man who conducted a “sinister” harassment campaign against his ex-wife has been jailed for eight months.

Judge Mark Hamill declared that Douglas McGonegle, from Main Street in Ballywalter, was a danger to his former spouse.

The 49-year-old admitted harassing her over a 17-month period.

He also breached a non-molestation order on Valentine’s Day this year and a restraining order in August.

McGonegle appeared at Newtownards Magistrates Court via video-link from prison.

A previous hearing was told he spied on his former spouse, monitoring her comings and goings through a doorbell camera at her home.

He was also able to remotely turn lights on and off at her property, access her Netflix account and control her Alexa device.

The judge said the defendant had “quite sinister remote control of the house”.

On top of this, McGonegle bombarded his victim with messages.

The court was told that on Valentine’s Day, while on bail, he was “constantly phoning and texting” and “driving around the neighbourhood”.

An incident in August when he put a letter through her door was “an attempt to rekindle the relationship”, the court was told.

Judge Hamill previously described McGonegle’s crimes as “21st century harassment, high-tech harassment”.

A defence lawyer told the court his client had spent time detained under the Mental Health Order.

As well as the eight-month prison term, the judge imposed a three-year restraining order.

He warned McGonegle that if he committed further offences, his case would be sent to the Crown Court, which can dish out tougher sentences.