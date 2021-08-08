Judge fears delays to NI hate crime laws

Executive urged to publish flags and identity report

The judge who worked to overhaul hate crime laws in Northern Ireland has hit out over a report being kept under wraps by the Stormont Executive.

Judge Desmond Marrinan warned against new hate crime legislation being delayed because of the failure to make the report public.

He said a statutory duty should be placed on the authorities to take action when flags or election posters are burnt or other hate actions take place.

He added it would be “helpful, even fascinating” if the research into Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition (FICT) by a commission set up in 2016 could be shared.

As Sunday Life reported in June, the report continues to gather dust despite a ‘task force’ meeting to decide how it might be progressed and implemented.

Last week, the first and deputy first ministers said the long-delayed publication of the Stormont report on flags issues will be a decision for the whole Executive.

Judge Marrinan said Stormont departments had linked his work, which he completed last December, to the FICT work.

Giving evidence to the Assembly’s Justice Committee, he stressed he would pick his words carefully and dodge the question of when the Executive Office should release the report.

“I am not a politician and I should stick to my brief, so I apologise for that,” he told MLAs.

“Let me put it more diplomatically: it would certainly be of great use to the committee and the Assembly generally it the report could be shared.

“It took four years to produce and one might argue that a year is long enough. I may have said too much.”

But the departmental responses on sectarianism and the issue of ‘hateful expression’ had referenced they wanted to link the hate crime review with the FICT report.

“It would certainly be most unfortunate if the work of bringing forward a new public order and hate crime bill were to be unduly delayed by waiting for the FICT report.”

He said he hoped the Department of Justice and the committee would press ahead with the hate crime legislation, which could include offences against women and transgender people, even if the FICT report remains unavailable.

The hate crime issue remained important in the aftermath of the New Decade, New Approach deal which led to the return of Stormont almost 20 months ago, he added.

“I will give an example. A lovely lady from a Muslim background described how after she had moved into a particular street, someone put a Union flag outside her house — no other house, just her house — and it was not the Twelfth of July or that time of year,” the judge went on.

“She said, ‘The message to us was, “Get out, you are not welcome”’.

“Many people take great pride in the Union flag and justifiably so. The point is that the Union Flag was being used — or , I would say, abused — in a despicable way to send a hateful message to that Muslim lady.

“There are many other examples you could choose from both sides of the community.

“All I suggest is that, when there is that kind of hate expression — the burning of other people’s symbols, flags, election posters or whatever it happens to be — there should be a statutory duty on the authorities to take reasonable steps.

“‘Reasonable steps’ brings us back to the FICT report. It would be helpful — fascinating in fact — to see what four years of research have produced.”

The Executive Office headed by First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill made no response to Judge Marrinan’s comments.

But a spokesperson had already confirmed the working group has been set up involving the former DUP junior minister Gordon Lyons, now economy minister, and Sinn Fein’s Declan Kearney along with advisers and officials “to map out a way forward in relation to the report, including decisions around its publication.”

In March the Assembly backed an Alliance motion demanding the report should be published and it was revealed the cost of the commission is £730,000 so far, with more than half of the total comprising of expenses for the 15 members.