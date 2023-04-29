Judge throws out former soldier’s child images appeal

A FORMER soldier and army dog handler who claimed his sentence for child pornography offences was too severe has lost an appeal.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan dismissed the challenge brought by pervert Andrew Maxwell.

The 62-year-old was handed a 20-month sentence last December for having more than 200 images and videos of child sexual abuse.

Maxwell was ordered to serve half of that in prison and the rest on licence, as well as being handed a seven-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order and being told to sign the sex offender register for 10 years.

The paedophile, of Ashela Place in Lisburn, admitted amassing the haul, which was discovered by police officers when they raided his home.

He even created a fake profile to chat with other perverts in online forums, in one instance about the abuse of a child over the course of seven years.

Interviewed by police, Maxwell owned up to what he had done, saying he had created the profile “to get things started”.

Appealing his 20-month sentence, his defence team argued that the relatively low quantity of distributed material meant the case was in the lower bracket of offences.

But Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan said there was “nothing either wrong in principle or manifestly excessive’’ about the sentence imposed.

She told the court that cases involving the most serious category A images must result in a custodial term.

The judge added: “We repeat the remarks of the judge when describing the effects of this type of offending as follows: By virtue of involvement in this trade, it ensures that abuse will continue, and such materials exist because there is a market for it.

“That is why severe and deterrent sentences are required in this area for these offences.”