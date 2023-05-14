Jumping through hops … the barriers Bullhouse taproom faced to sell own beer

Archaic licensing laws holding craft brewers back… and forcing up price of a pint in NI

For William Mayne, the founder of Bullhouse Brewing Company, the biggest hurdle wasn’t heritage premises but the ability just to sell his products.

William was recently successful in setting up the first permanent taproom here at his Bullhouse East premises on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast which allows him to sell his own beer directly to the public.

But the archaic and highly restrictive licensing laws of Northern Ireland made it far from easy to get it up and running.

“It essentially is an impossible task, basically we got a licence from a pub in Rasharkin and we managed to move it to east Belfast,” William told Sunday Life.

“The tricky bit is moving it into a new area because you need to prove to the court there is a requirement for another licensed premises in the area.

“We were lucky in that the guy we were buying the licence off, it had been in his family for 100 years, and he was retiring with nobody else to take on the mantel.

“He had an offer from a supermarket but he wanted to see it going to a pub and starting something new and continuing that legacy.

“The difficulty is that anybody in the area can object on grounds of competition...but thankfully we didn’t get any objections.”

He added: “They have now introduced a new category of licence for producers but it’s a farce because you can only trade for 12 hours per week.”

Bullhouse East

William explained the restriction on the number of licences and that many pubs have supply agreements, known as ties, with the major brewing conglomerates also has a suffocating effect on independent producers getting their beer into the market.

“We have the lowest number of licensed premises per capita out of any region in the UK and as a result we have the highest price of pints across the UK,” he said.

“There are 1,800 licences in Northern Ireland and because we don’t sell in supermarkets or chains, there are only about 50 or 60 venues which we can sell into, that includes off licences and bars, that aren’t tied.

“Since we have opened we now sell five times more beer in our own taproom than the rest of Northern Ireland combined, so access to market is the biggest barrier to breweries being able to grow and trade well.

“Because of the lack of access to market locally, you have to focus on export when you are starting out... for example we sell more beer in Milan than we do in Belfast.

“John Bittles has always been good and Pedro Donald (the Sunflower and American bars) has always supported local breweries but even the likes of other pubs who do support local, they are still tied on the majority of their taps.”

Taking on the arduous task of getting his own taproom up and running just so he can sell his own beer to those who want to buy it has paid off.

“Even just looking at the rateable value of properties of pubs, it’s based on the turnover they achieve, I would say we are in the top 10 to 15 busiest pubs in Belfast,” said William.

“From a standing start and being in a suburban neighbourhood, that is brilliant as people in east Belfast are very under-served by licensed premises.”

William added: “It’s not all doom and gloom it’s just slow progress.”