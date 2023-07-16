Just Stop Oil tries to recruit undercover reporter amid plans for ‘nuisance’ protests in Belfast

England’s Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester from the pitch during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord’s

Just Stop Oil protesters with placards slow marching along Victoria Street in London. (Just Stop Oil/PA)

Just Stop Oil activists are planning slow marches in Northern Ireland so members can practise for large-scale demonstrations in London this month.

A Sunday Life reporter attended a meeting of the environmental group’s leaders held just hours after its Wimbledon protests and ended up being told to join an encrypted chat group.

A day later, one of its members from Belfast called to talk our reporter into joining the protest group’s week-long programme of demonstrations and headline-grabbing stunts planned for London.

The young recruiter said there are members across Northern Ireland and the Republic, and the aim is to mobilise them into slow marches which have already sparked traffic chaos in London, costing the Met £3.5m to police.

This has included protests at Wimbledon, Harrods, art galleries, roads and the Ashes. On Friday night two protesters from the environmental campaign group interrupted the First Night of the Proms at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

A Just Stop Oil protestor at Wimbledon

He said the goal is to use the nuisance demonstrations as “regional” training for its full week of protests in London, with the group planning on causing as much “disruption” as possible in order to receive press coverage.

The student, who we have chosen not to name, is at university in England but is back in Northern Ireland before he heads over to London.

He attempted to get our reporter involved in four hours a week of calling prospective members to encourage them to take action.

The activist described this process as “ringing” and said it was one of the “backbones” of protest movements.

He told our undercover reporter: “The action is in England, but there are chat rooms for all the Irish and Northern Irish members, and you can add those on an encrypted app.

“I will message someone now to add you to the spreadsheet so you can be added to the Irish chats and the regional chats.”

A Just Stop Oil demonstrator at Twickenham Stadium

Outlining his experience so far with Just Stop Oil, he added: “I did some slow marches and I got trained as a safety facilitator, which is like a person who leads the march.

“I don’t know how many members there are in Northern Ireland, but if we were able to get enough of them, we would be able to do slow marches. But the real impact is marching in London, that’s where you get the proper headlines.

“So the idea is that you would be slow marching in Northern Ireland to then get people into London and across the water.”

The recruiter outlined how the group is going to have a full week of action in London, finishing up with a “banquet” to “celebrate all the good stuff we’ve done”.

He added: “The latest action is going to be the all-regions week starting on the 17th. You’ll want to get to London on the 16th because you want to get prepared. The actual action is the 17th through to Saturday the 22nd.

“And on the Sunday there will be a banquet, which is a coming together of everyone and celebrating all the good stuff we’ve done.”

A day before the recruiter called, our reporter was on a “strategy” discussion of Just Stop Oil’s chiefs.

Members were told they wanted “the regions” to arrange “underground” actions to raise awareness of the group across the UK.

They also said holding demonstrations in regional areas was an opportunity to sharpen protesters’ skills in dealing with cops and angry locals before they joined the London-based action.

The leaders added they are holding protests in London to pile pressure on politicians to meet their demand of halting new licences for the exploration of oil and other fossil fuels in the UK.

In April, Northern Ireland snooker player Mark Allen branded protesters who disrupted play at the World Championship in Sheffield as “two idiots”, noting there are “better ways” to make their point.

A man wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt interrupted the match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry by jumping on to one of the tables and tipping orange powder over the cloth.

Last month, two protesters ran onto the field at Lords and briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes cricket test between England and Australia. They tried to spread orange powder on the field but the England and Australia players intervened.