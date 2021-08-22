Kanmi helping to build a brighter NI through universal language of football

Campaigner launched tournament to help minorities meet and integrate with local communities

PROUD: Adekanmi Abayomi with his wife Oluwafunmilola and their children Adedamola, Adebobola and Adeyomola after receiving the Sport NI Volunteer of the Year award in 2019

Adekanmi Abayomi was attacked three times, his 79-year-old dad beaten up and he and his eight-months pregnant wife had to seek asylum in Northern Ireland.

But today, the solicitor from Nigeria will be at Ulidia Playing Fields in south Belfast promoting community harmony in his adopted city through football.

As chairperson of the Ethnic Minorities Sports Organisation NI (EMSONI), Adekanmi, known as Kanmi, has endeavoured to foster better relations not just between ethnic minorities and local communities, but also between the minorities themselves.

The Confederations Cup NI has been running at Ulidia on Belfast’s Ormeau Road and Olympia, off Boucher Road, since July 4, with the final to be played at Ulidia on Saturday, August 28.

Fifteen teams took part this year as the event grew in popularity, with the bulk of players being either asylum seekers or refugees from war-torn parts of the world, hoping for a safer and better future.

There are also two Belfast teams involved— the Homeless Community NI and Limestone United from north Belfast.

Integration is the key for Kanmi — and that means integration between ethnic minorities first.

“If your home is untidy, how are you going to invite your neighbour in?” asked Kanmi as he explained the ethos behind the Confederations Cup NI.

“Having worked with asylum seekers and refugees for years, I found that integration is a big problem because of language barriers and cultural barriers.

BUILDING BRIDGES: The Zimbabwean Community NI football team that played Limestone United in the Northern Ireland Confederations Cup at Ulidia Playing Fields in south Belfast

“So, I came up with the idea of using sport to help integration, to see how we can come together through sport.

“The integration process is twofold. First, we discovered that we need to integrate the minorities better. There is a big gap between the ethnic minorities themselves in terms of integration.

“Second, we also want to integrate the ethnic minorities with the local communities, so we have to take care of our own home first.”

“If your home is untidy, how are you going to invite your neighbour in?” reiterates Kanmi. “That’s why integration is twofold and both have been challenging. “Some people are not ready. Even within the ethnic communities, some are not ready to integrate with other people. They just want to stay within themselves.

“They can be very conservative in the sense that they are just okay with themselves. They don’t want to explore other communities and opportunities. They feel what they have is enough.

“Another factor is a lack of knowledge — they don’t know you, you don’t know them. We want to encourage more dialogue and communication to eradicate that lack of knowledge.”

Belfast club Rosario are hosting the event and as well as supporting the competition are on the lookout for raw talent, as community outreach and development officer Stevie Haughey explained. “Another benefit from a club and coaching point of view is that there are some good players involved in the tournament that aren’t with a club,” he said.

“When you ask, ‘Why are you not with a club?’, the answer is invariably, ‘We just play amongst ourselves’.”

“For example, a Ghanaian person might arrive in Belfast and ask, ‘Where are the Ghanaians?’” added Kanmi.

“This is the same with other ethnic minorities. Instead of looking for opportunities, they want to be with their own people.

“You’ve been in Zimbabwe all your life. Why do you come to Northern Ireland just to be with Zimbabweans (laughs)? Does that make sense to you?

“We keep telling them that there is lots to learn and sport is a universal language.”

The event has attracted support from many quarters, including the public and business sector, as the competition would not happen without help from Belfast City Council, the Community Foundation, Belfast Harbour, the Housing Executive, the Ireland Fund and Rosario.

Nigeria NI in action against International Community NI

Kanmi said there was no one reason why refugees and asylum seekers came to Northern Ireland.

“It’s a very voluminous answer. People come to this country for so many different reasons,” he explained.

“Some came for the location, a better life. Some came because they are being persecuted in their countries. Some of them are asylum seekers, some of them are refugees.

“We have a lot of asylum seekers and refugees in Northern Ireland right now, especially from Syria, Somalia and Sudan because they are troubled areas.

“We have four volunteers who can speak English, French, Portuguese, Italian and Arabic fluently.

“We believe that communication is so important and it has been helpful to us to reach out to ethnic minorities.

“The North African team is a good example. Because of successful integration, we have been able to bring together Libyans, Algerians, Moroccans and Egyptians.

“It wasn’t without its challenges, but we brought them together.

“I started working on this project in 2016 with two teams: Nigeria and Ghana.

Zimbabwean Community NI in action against Limestone United

“In 2017, we had eight teams. In 2018, we could not host the tournament because we had issues with funding.

“In 2019, we rebranded it as the NI Confederations Cup and it was launched by the lord mayor (then Sinn Fein’s Deirdre Hargey) at City Hall and we had 12 teams.

“We could not host it last year because of Covid. This time around, we have 15 communities, including Homeless NI and Limestone United.”

Stevie Haughey revealed the Limestone team was made up of people from both sides of the peace line between Tigers Bay and the New Lodge.

“There was a lot of negative publicity about the bonfire over the summer with a lot of politicians involved,” he said.

“Up the road, Brian Caskey was running the Limestone United team with players from both sides training together.”

“That’s why it’s not called the NI Ethnic Communities Cup. It’s the NI Confederations Cup. We want all communities in Northern Ireland to join us,” added Kanmi.

“They don’t know us and we don’t know them. How do we cross that bridge? We will build it up slowly and together we will get there.”

Both Confederations Cup semi-finals are at Ulidia Playing Fields today: Romania v Portugal, 2pm; Limestone United v Timor Leste, 4pm