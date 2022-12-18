Kathryn Scott: NI singer and husband at centre of $62m battle for control of US church

Couple who relocated to the States accused of fraud after split from Vineyard Movement

A Coleraine couple who co-founded one of the town’s biggest churches 23 years ago are facing a $62 million fraud lawsuit in California.

Alan and Kathryn Scott, who moved to the States five years ago after leaving the Causeway Coast Vineyard church, deny any wrongdoing and say they have always ‘tried to do God’s will’.

Friends in Northern Ireland also dismissed the allegations against the couple. They said the husband and wife and their two daughters moved to America so Mrs Scott could pursue a career as a gospel singer and songwriter and had no initial intention of getting re-involved with Vineyard.

But in 2018 they applied for, and were chosen, to take up leadership roles as pastors in Vineyard Anaheim, which is seen as the mother church of the influential movement.

Vineyard has a network of 2,500 congregations worldwide, 545 of them in the States and 120 in the UK and Ireland.

A report in the American Religious News Service (RNS) said the Scotts claimed earlier this year that God told them to lead their church out of Vineyard and break from the group.

“We’re simply doing what we’ve been taught to do, which is to listen to the Lord and respond when He speaks,” the Scotts said in a recent message to their church, which was re-named ‘The Dwelling Place’ in April.

However, nine former church members, including the widow of the late founder of the Vineyard movement, John Wimber, have filed a lawsuit alleging that the Scotts took control of the Anaheim church and its assets, valued at $62million, under false pretences.

In a complaint filed on November 10 in the Superior Court for Orange County in California, the ex-members alleged that the Scotts misled the church board during their interview and made a promise to keep the church in the movement.

Read more NIO civil servants given £65k in vouchers over last five years

The RNS report added that the board members, including former pastor Lance Pittluck, said in the lawsuit they would never have hired the Scotts if they had known about their plans for the church, which has a $55m, mortgage-free building and $7m in the bank.

The plaintiffs have asked the Superior Court to return control of the church to board members.

The Scotts did not respond to requests for a comment, but they released a video in which they informed their congregation about the lawsuit.

They did not address specific allegations but said the church would respond in a “respectful manner”.

The Scotts’ video recounted how they left Northern Ireland for the US and told of their love for Vineyard.

Alan Scott insisted the idea of leaving the movement had not crossed their minds until ‘God spoke to them’.

He said he expected people to be upset and angry but added: “What we never expected for a moment was that people would question our motivations or intentions, or assign some kind of evil and sinister motive to what we were doing. It grieves us, it saddens us. This is not honouring to the Lord at all, but it is where we find ourselves.”

The Scotts announced in March 2017 that they were leaving Causeway Coast Vineyard.

According to reports, when the church was founded in 1999, it had six members. When the Scotts left, it had around 2,000.

In a 2019 interview for a magazine called Charisma News, Alan Scott said he had never imagined leaving the Causeway Coast Vineyard, but his wife “sensed God speaking to us about living in the US at some time and building an altar there”.

Local friends of the Scotts have voiced their support for the couple. A man who declined to be named said their journey was inspirational.