Katrina Rainey was ‘lady of gold’, funeral told

Devoted mum-of-six found trapped inside burning car laid to rest

The burned-out shell of the Peugot car Mrs Rainey became trapped in

Former midwife Katrina Rainey, who died after being found trapped in a burning car, was described as a “lady of gold” at her funeral on Saturday.

Mourners packed into Knockloughrim Presbyterian Church, near Maghera, to pay their respects before several hundred gathered in the adjacent graveyard for her burial.

There were emotional scenes as family and friends congregated on the picturesque hillside cemetery as Mrs Rainey, who was known as Trina and is believed to have been in her 50s, was laid to rest.

Katrina Rainey

During the committal, her children huddled together as the minister said prayers and asked the community for help.

He said: “We have committed Katrina into the hands of God as we commit her body into the ground. Earth to earth, ashes to ashes, dust to dust. Heavenly Father, as we come into this place of infinite tears, where so many have shed tears as their loved ones are taken, we rejoice in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, for all who have died in Christ will simply be resurrected.

The funeral cortege arriving at Knockloughrim Presbytarian Church

“They will be raised up to meet the lord Jesus in the air, and so glorified with him right throughout all eternity.

“So Father, be with us, for today we give thanks for Katrina, for her warmth, her kindness and her goodness, as she was described, a lady of gold. As we give thanks, remember the family — they are heartbroken. Strengthen and comfort them, especially in the coming days.

“Father, they’ll know there is a God in Heaven who really cares for them and a mother who loves them dearly.”

Mrs Rainey was trapped inside a Peugeot car that became engulfed in flames in the early hours of Tuesday outside the family’s farmhouse home on Quarry Road, near the village of Knockloughrim.

She died from horrific burns sustained in the incident despite being taken to hospital.

Emergency services who attended the scene were said to have been distressed at the injuries sustained by Mrs Rainey, who suffered 95 percent burns to her body.

Medics tried desperately to save her, but the injuries were too extensive and she succumbed to them a short time after she was admitted.

In a death notice, the Co Londonderry woman was described as the “wife of Thomas, devoted and loving mother of Rachel, Rebecca, Alan, Emily, James and the late Heather, much loved daughter of George and Sandra Heasley and dear sister of Simon”.

The notice stressed the house and funeral service would be private, but the committal service was open to the public.

The car Mrs Rainey was found in

The notice continued: “Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Knockloughrim Presbyterian Church, payable to Hamilton’s Funeral Service.

“Lovingly remembered by all. You will remain within our hearts for ever.”

In July 2002, Mrs Rainey saw her eldest child, six-year-old daughter Heather, die in a tragic accident when a wall collapsed at the family farm.

The schoolgirl and her siblings had been watching workmen deliver silage.

Mrs Rainey, who was seven months’ pregnant at the time, desperately tried to revive Heather, but she died from her injuries.