Keady man who attacked pensioner as he tried to hijack her car sent to prison

A man who punched a pensioner in the face when he tried to hijack her car has been handed a 32-month sentence.

James Dalton was ordered to serve half of that in jail, the rest on licence.

The court was already told that within a short time of hijacking the elderly woman’s car, the victim’s sons took matters into their own hands.

Dalton sustained a broken nose, collapsed lung and other injuries. He later conceded he got “what he deserved’’.

He previously admitted attempting hijacking and causing actual bodily harm to his 74-year-old victim.

The pensioner was driving alone, along the Tullysaran Road in Armagh in January last year, when Dalton flagged her down.

The 30-year-old wrenched her car door open and punched her in the side of the face. She was left with two cuts to her right eye, bruising and swelling.

Despite being shocked and scared, the pensioner managed to make it home and raise the alarm.

The judge told Dalton, from Carbry Heights in Keady, that while he accepted he would not have initially known his victim was elderly, the moment he opened the door “he knew he was dealing with a vulnerable lady’’ yet did not stop.

The court was told the vulnerability of the victim, and the impact this crime had on her, were aggravating features.