Ken seeing double as Belfast picks up two awards

Sir Kenneth Branagh was celebrating on Saturday night after Belfast picked up two gongs at the Irish Film and Television Academy Awards (IFTAs).

The film won best script, and star Ciaran Hinds picked up the best supporting actor award for his role as Pa.

Belfast-born Hinds also took home a best supporting actor Ifta for the Dublin-set crime series Kin.

In his acceptance speech, Branagh said: “My homeland gave me a hell of a story to tell and has been very patient in waiting for 50 years until I could tell it. People from up and down the island have responded with such deep-hearted appreciation to a story that it seems many of us share through our very own family experiences.

“I am deeply grateful for this recognition and would also like to salute my fellow nominees and their incredible work. What an honour to have been in their company.”

Hinds praised Branagh’s script and film for helping him to reconnect with his roots.

“This film Ken wrote touched me very deeply,” he said.

“As much as the story was of Ken’s childhood, it was also the story of my childhood, the people I knew, the community and the wonderful, wry-humoured, stoic people of the north of Ireland.”

Elsewhere, Young Plato, which was filmed in Belfast, won best feature documentary at the ceremony.

It follows Kevin McArevey, the headteacher of Holy Cross Primary School in Ardoyne, as he attempts to teach his pupils about the world through philosophy.

Last night’s virtual awards were a star-studded affair, with Chris Pine, Colin Farrell, Michael Moore, Nicola Coughlan and Londonderry-born Roma Downey all making an appearance.