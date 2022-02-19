Kevin Gregory, Co Down teacher who died in Ukraine, laid to rest

Kevin Gregory's cortege makes its way to St Mary's Church, Dechomet, for his funeral mass

THE Co Down man who died suddenly in Ukraine will be remembered through his sporting legacy, his funeral has heard.

Kevin Gregory (32) died of heart failure in Kyiv on February 12 but had also spent time in China, Russia and the Middle East.

While in China he helped found Shunde Gaels in Guangdong, where he worked as a teacher, with friends and fellow Down men Sean Brogan, Philly Brennan and Ciaran McCann.

Yesterday Father Peter McNeill told mourners at St Mary’s Church in Dechomet, near Katesbridge: “How can so much be packed into almost half of my lifetime?

“The fun, the connection be it through the sport, whether that was soccer, the Gaelic or the hurling.

“I wonder if some of the clubs he was part of reforming or starting up, when they mark their centenary, they’ll hold on to the four names that started them up.

“Be it Kyiv, Moscow, Shanghai, Qatar, wherever he was he was himself, he was that energy.

“Hold on to your memories of him but don’t canonise him, hold on to all the good stories but hold on to the human ones as well.

“We are not here to worship Kevin but to acknowledge him, the inspiration he offered at different times to different people, was it a word, a helping hand, ‘come join the team’?”

Hundreds of mourners joined Kevin’s parents Kieran and Lisa along with his brothers Conor, Declan, Aodhán, Domhnall, Fionntán and Anton for the service in the small parish church in the Co Down hamlet.

Fr McNeill said everyone was “so relieved” that Kevin’s girlfriend Shahnoza Yuldasheva, knwon as Noza, was able to be there for there service after getting approval to travel from Kyiv.

Prayers and thanks were also offered for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust which helped Kevin’s family bring his body home to Northern Ireland despite the current tensions in Ukraine.

A crowd funding page set up by his family to help pay for his repatriation has raised almost £26,000.

Kevin was originally from Leitrim, Co Down, outside Castlewellan, and had travelled to work as a teacher in China on a program run by the British Council.

Shunde Gaels paid tribute to their “lost brother” after learning of his tragic sudden death.

“We would like to first send our condolences to Kevin’s girlfriend Noza and his family at home who have been massive in supporting our club from day one,” the club posted on Facebook.

“He was one of the founding members of the Gaels and a best friend to all of us. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met and the hole that has been left in our hearts will never be filled.”