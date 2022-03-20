Kevin Hart at home in Holywood as he films new Netflix movie in Northern Ireland

US mega-star staying in Co Down while filming Netflix heist comedy Lift

Dwayne Johnson as Dr Smolder Bravestone and Kevin Hart as Franklin Finbar in Jumanji: The Next Level

Movie superstar Kevin Hart has swapped Hollywood for Holywood after jetting into Northern Ireland for his latest big-screen role.

The Jumanji actor is staying at the Culloden hotel near the north Down town ahead of filming for the Netflix film Lift, which is set to get under way this week.

Billed as a heist comedy, the production is scheduled to start principal photography at Belfast Harbour Studios on Wednesday.

The American stand-up turned big-screen favourite plays a master thief who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.

The feature is part of a creative partnership deal that Hart (42) signed with the streaming giant just over a year ago for his production company HartBeat to produce four movies exclusively for it.

Another project made under the agreement is Me Time, involving Mark Wahlberg, Hart and Regina Hall, which is now in post-production.

In Belfast-made Lift, Hart is the leading man, with the rest of the cast yet to be announced. The multi-millionaire star is also listed as a producer for the film.

Hart made a surprise appearance on Friday night

On Saturday night he performed a special stand-up show at The Limelight in Belfast to a sell-out crowd.

Read more Kevin Hart show sells out in 20 minutes after surprise appearance announced for Belfast’s Limelight

On Friday night he surprised comedy fans at Lavery’s bar in the city’s Bradbury Place when he took part in their comedy night. He earlier enjoyed dinner at Shu restaurant on the Lisburn Road, having some of his meal delivered down to the bar so he could take to the stage on time.

Kevin Hart leaving Shu Restaurant on Belfast’s Lisburn Road

He is working alongside director F Gary Gray, whose credits include Straight Outta Compton, The Italian Job, Men In Black: International and The Negotiator. Hart has fast become one of Tinseltown’s most bankable box office names, having struck up a winning double-act with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in Jumanji and its sequels.

According to the respected industry publication Production Weekly, filming for Lift will primarily take place in Northern Ireland, so Hart could be in town for the next few months. His US summer tour does not begin in New Orleans until June 30.

While Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Lift, movie insider websites believe it can be expected between late this year and early next.

It is the latest in a long line of big-budget films made in Northern Ireland with mega-stars attached but often using local crew, which is a boon for the economy.

Recent features shot here include The Northman, starring Nicole Kidman, which is set for release in cinemas next month, and Nowhere Special, with James Norton.