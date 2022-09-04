Kevin ‘Maxi’ McAlorum: Ex-drug lord’s last days searching for justice for murdered daughter Barbara

Gangster suspected cover-up in INLA murder of his daughter (9)

Former drug baron Kevin ‘Maxi’ McAlorum went to his grave without achieving his dying wish — getting justice for his murdered nine-year-old daughter.

Battling ill-health and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), the one-time major criminal spent his final years trying to expose what he believed was the cover-up around Barbara McAlorum’s killing.

However, he passed away aged 72 last week without fulfilling his final wish, despite knowing the names of the INLA gunmen who pulled the trigger.

Barbara was shot dead in a 1996 attack at Maxi’s home, off the Antrim Road in north Belfast, while she played with a jigsaw puzzle. Images of the schoolgirl being buried in her communion dress are among the most harrowing from the Troubles.

Her INLA killers were hunting her older brother, Kevin McAlorum Jnr, who had sparked an internal feud in the terror gang when he murdered its leader Gino Gallagher three months before.

They eventually caught up with Kevin Jnr in 2004, gunning him down outside the gates of Oakwood Integrated primary school in south Belfast.

Kevin McAlorum Jnr

In a 2012 interview with Sunday Life, Maxi McAlorum revealed how he was helping his daughter Barbara complete the jigsaw when the INLA killers struck. He said: “The gunmen stood on the porch and fired shots through the door. They then walked round to the living room and starting emptying the guns through the window. I screamed, ‘There’s a child in here’, but they didn’t care.

“I was described in the papers at the time as an international drug smuggler, and the cops had round-the-clock surveillance on the house. It would have been impossible for the killers to get in and out without help.”

At the time of Barbara’s murder, her dad was considered one of the biggest drug dealers in Northern Ireland. Growing up in the New Lodge area of north Belfast, he fell into crime as a teen and was a close friend of the city’s first drug baron, Mickey ‘Moneybags’ Mooney, who was shot dead in 1995 by the IRA front group Direct Action Against Drugs.

Maxi later served a nine-year prison sentence for the brutal assault and robbery of a pensioner couple in Co Antrim.

After getting out of prison, he returned to his old north Belfast stomping ground — an area he was once warned to stay out of by the IRA for importing ecstasy tablets.

However, as a pensioner with serious health issues, he was considered to no longer pose any threat, other than to those who murdered his daughter and who he vowed to bring to justice.

Barbara McAlorum

In 2010 his former partner Margaret Armstrong, the slain schoolgirl’s mother, died in a choking accident.

Another family member, Conor Matthews, passed away in tragic circumstances in 2019 outside the house in which Barbara was shot dead.