Killer jailed for throwing hot coffee over wife on Valentine’s Day

A convicted murderer has been jailed for throwing a mug of hot coffee over his wife on Valentine’s Day this year.

David John Thompson (42) was handed a three-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to the assault.

The court, sitting in Ballymena, was told he had been recalled to prison in connection with his murder sentence.

In 2001, Thompson had been jailed for the murder of Ryan Neill (27), who died a number of weeks after being found unconscious near an Antrim bar on St Patrick’s Day 2000 following an assault. Thompson, from Adair Manor in Ballymena, was released on licence in 2016.

The court was told he and his wife had “formed a relationship’’ while he was in custody and they married in 2012.

A prosecutor said there had been an “argument” between the pair on February 14 and Thompson threw a mug of hot coffee over the back of his wife’s head.

Police body-worn footage showed a mark on the woman’s back, but no medical treatment was sought and there had been no lasting injuries.

But the judge said Thompson had a “very poor record and one of significant violence” and, as he jailed him, said the courts dealt “robustly” with domestic violence.