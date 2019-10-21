Killer Johnny Miller had help disposing of Charlotte Murray's body

Detectives hunting for tragic murder victim Charlotte Murray are convinced an accomplice helped killer fiancée Jonny Miller dispose of her body.

This suspect is understood to be a close friend of the jealous chef, who butchered his victim after he found videos of her having sex with other men.

Sunday Life can also reveal the alleged accomplice had been drinking with Miller - who was found guilty of murdering Charlotte following a trial at Dungannon Crown Court - before he had a heated confrontation with one of the males on the porn recordings. This row occurred 10 days before Charlotte disappeared in October 2012.

Security sources are adamant that Miller (48) had help in hiding Charlotte's body.

At his trial a prosecution lawyer accused the killer of keeping his victim's remains for three weeks before disposal. This was after he went online to buy an axe, saw and cleaning materials. The belief among detectives is that champion canoeist Miller dismembered Charlotte's body and dumped it in water piece by piece.

To do this, they allege, he needed an accomplice, which is why the murder investigation remains open.

As this newspaper revealed last week, police are working on the theory that Charlotte's remains could be in a flooded quarry near the village of Benburb. Specialist underwater diver teams are expected to visit the site in the coming weeks.

As part of their efforts to recover the 34-year-old's body, police have also twice searched the River Blackwater from Moy to its entrance at Lough Neagh. Miller knew these waters well through his canoeing hobby.

Cops have also spent time carrying out detailed examinations of an area off the Carrickness Road, Co Armagh; the home the killer shared with Charlotte on Roxborough Park in Moy; his last address in Dungannon; and vehicles connected to him.

Despite these thorough searches no trace of the murder victim or her possessions have been located. This is why detectives are now concentrating their efforts on Miller's suspected accomplice.

A security source said: "This individual could hold the key to finding Charlotte and ending their (the family's) heartbreak.

"He was extremely close to Jonny Miller and spent prolonged periods in his company before and after Charlotte disappeared. We would ask him to search his conscience and tell detectives what he knows."

Charlotte's identical twin Denise has also pleaded with killer Jonny Miller to tell the devastated Murray family where he dumped her body.

She said: "We still don't have her body home and we still haven't had the chance to say goodbye. Charlotte deserves a proper, decent burial and her family deserve the chance to mourn her."

Miller's trial revealed him to be a porn-obsessed pervert who continued to watch a sex video he forced Charlotte to make after murdering and disappearing her.

It has also emerged that he visited brothels and strip clubs during sex holidays in Thailand.