Kincora: Last look inside house of horrors

Sunday Life given exclusive access to boys’ home before paedo lair which hid unspeakable crimes against kids is razed

These are the rooms where dozens of young boys suffered horrific abuse.

In these pictures, we take one final look at what was the notorious boys’ home of Kincora before this imposing — and long since dilapidated — Victorian building in east Belfast is demolished.

We’ve been given exclusive access as another report into what happened here is due to be published — this time into the police’s handling of the scandal.

We also shared our pictures with one of the survivors, as the memories of what he endured here as a 15-year-old boy were vividly brought back to life.

The upstairs landing in Kincora

“My goodness. I remember the stairs. I got raped over the banister,’’ said Jim Miller.

“Once they targeted you, they would keep at you. It wouldn’t just be once. I know exactly how many — 235 (assaults) over the space of two years.’’

Even before we step in, there’s a sign that for many there is unfinished business here. Written large on the boarded-up windows, three simple words: ‘Tell The Truth’.

John, the man who now looks after this building, was halfway across the world in Australia when this scandal first broke.

“I’m not a superstitious person, but when I go in there, I can’t get out quick enough. It’s just not a nice place to be.

“When you go through those rooms and imagine what happened to those poor children, it doesn’t bear thinking about.

“It feels like there are a lot of hidden secrets. Not surprisingly, there are very strong emotions around this area, people just want to get the place knocked down.”

Passing 236 Upper Newtownards Road is part of the Campbells’ daily walk.

Maynard and Margaret Campbell live near Kincora

Husband Maynard shouts over: “If the walls could talk! Those poor children. No one was there to stop it. It was a life sentence for them.’’

“It (the building) is a constant reminder. I can’t walk here without looking and thinking about what happened to the children,’’ says wife Margaret.

Inside Kincora

“Even our granddaughter, she’s just 12, keeps asking what actually happened in that big house? He (grandfather) would tell her, ‘When you get older we will tell you what actually happened in it’. But she would say, ‘I’m 12, I want to know now’.”

This house could never shake off its dark history and as soon as you’re inside you know exactly why. It’s much smaller than you would think. And it bears the scars of multiple fires — lit by those who wanted to burn it to the ground.

Back when it was a boys’ home, there were two rooms downstairs — one for eating, the other for watching tv. Then right at the back, the head warden’s office and flat.

And there was simply no escaping Joe Mains, his deputy Raymond Semple and housemaster William McGrath, with their traumatised young victims living in a prison of pain.

One of the bedrooms

“I was very naive when I went in. But they soon fixed that with their little games. I was assaulted in at least five of the rooms — bathroom, bedroom on the left, the dining room, the TV room and down the back,’’ said Jim.

“And you could hear it, the noises, the sounds of others getting attacked, that’s the only way of describing it.”

Jim’s main tormentor was McGrath — supposedly a religious man and member of the Orange Order — later nicknamed The Beast of Kincora. He was also singled out by head warden Mains.

Survivor Jim Miller

Nowhere was off limits for their vile crimes — and that included where these young boys slept. To this day, walking around what would have been their bedrooms, there’s a real sense of foreboding.

“He (McGrath) used to get into bed beside you in the mornings, touch you up. That was the start. He befriended you, he was the father figure,’’ said Jim.

“He used to call me Jimmy and I hated it. I remember he used to say, We care for you here. I care for you as a father, remember your family don’t want you, that’s why you’re here’.

“He liked them young. I was a late developer too, fitted into his remit perfectly. He totally wrecked me physically and mentally. He wanted his own way, he got his own way. He said he was protected.”

The attic in Kincora

These powerful paedophiles were clever about when they struck — and it was never when there were too many prying eyes.

Some of these troubled teens were old enough to work and would have been out for long spells.

But not Jim.

“I wasn’t working, I was still at school and probably an easier target. I was in it a lot more hours each day than anyone else,” he recalled.

“They were very clever about how they did it. There was only ever one on at a time. Three eight-hour shifts.

“But who could you tell? I remember trying to tell my form teacher, but you don’t go the whole way, you just say it’s not a good place. You don’t shout it from the rooftops.”

The further up you go in this grand house, the eerier it feels. Evil hangs in the air here. Those behind that evil — Mains, Semple and McGrath — were eventually put behind bars.

All are now dead.

A clear message spray-painted on Kincora

When Sunday Life challenged Joe Mains in September 2000, the then 70-year-old issued a final insult to his victims, denying they were children.

“They weren’t children. They were working boys. They were aged 16 to 17 years.”

In fact at least one of Mains’ victims was just 14. At the time he was living with a relative in Millisle, Co Down, after his flat in Bangor, which overlooked a nursery, was attacked.

“I’ve had a terrible time. I’ve had a breakdown,” he said.

Late Kincora paedophile William McGrath

“I’ve served my time. I haven’t been involved in anything like that since.”

But others were implicated too — and may have escaped justice. They include a firebrand preacher and a unionist councillor, who both took their own lives — as well as Red Hand Commando leader John McKeague, who was shot dead by the INLA in 1982.

“I joined the Army to get out. If I stayed there, I would be worth nothing,’’ said Jim.

“It affects me in so many ways. It’s still so vivid. I’ve just turned 60, I’m still single, I’ve never had sex, rape is not sex.”

Warden Joe Mains

Opened in 1958, Kincora was forced to close in 1980.

Hundreds of teenage boys passed through the now infamous metal gates, with this place now a grim mausoleum to all those who suffered here.

So many childhoods and lives shattered, and the full scale not known to this day.

As I leave, I know the next time I pass here, this building will probably be gone. Will it yet give up one final secret?