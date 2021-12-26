Kind hero saves Christmas for Shankill Road burglary victim pensioner with £1,000 gift

Heather (71), who did not wish to give her surname, was targeted by burglars who broke into her home off the Shankill Road in west Belfast two weeks ago leaving her unable to afford presents for her grandchildren.

But after reading our interview with her in last week’s edition the man, who wished to remain anonymous, asked if we could put him in touch with heart-broken Heather.

The pair have now arranged to meet this week so he can give her £1,000 to make up for her loss at the hands of the callous thief.

“It’s the least I could do given the unfortunate situation the lady found herself in at the mouth of Christmas,” he said.

The man, who runs a successful business in Co Down, refused any publicity for his generous act.

The burglar ransacked Heather’s house while she was out after smashing the window of the back door of the property to gain entry and found the £1,000 she had saved in a bedroom drawer.

Police have appealed for witnesses who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Boundary Way area between 5.45pm and 10pm on December 11 to contact them on 101.

Heather told this newspaper the ordeal had left her terrified of leaving her home in an area where she has lived all her life.

“They took it all. Every penny. It was in two brown envelopes. When I go out for bingo I only bring my wee purse with me, and I leave my big purse at home. They went through my big purse and took around £40 from it as well. They took out all the drawers in my bedroom,” she said.

“It’s really scary, knowing someone has been in your house going through everything. I’m still scared. I have three grown kids and five grandchildren — how do I tell my grandkids they aren’t going to be getting any presents from me this year? They don’t understand.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before — how do people do that to a pensioner two weeks before Christmas? I’ve lived here all my life and never had any trouble. I just don’t get it.

“That’s what gets me. These people are going to be sitting round the dinner table at Christmas, maybe with their mum and dad and granny and grandad, knowing they’ve done this to me. They probably don’t even care. It’s heartbreaking.

“They’ll be all happy having their turkey dinner and I’m left with nothing. I’ll be seeing my grandkids and they’ll be thinking, ‘There’s my granny, she hasn’t got me any presents this year’, because they don’t know or understand what’s happened. How is that fair? Why did this happen to me?”