King Charles and Camilla pay tribute as Belfast woman marks 106th birthday

Jade Benington (right) at her 106th birthday bash with care assistants Dorothy, Sian and Damilola, with the special birthday card from King Charles. — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

ONE of Northern Ireland’s oldest women was “proud” to receive a very special card on her 106th birthday from none other than King Charles.

Retired nurse Jade Benington (106) celebrated her remarkable milestone with extended family at Balmoral View Care Home in Dunmurry, west Belfast, on Saturday following her birthday on Thursday.

The centurion received a signed card from the King and Queen Consort Camilla and clutched it with pride as she posed for photos with her nieces and nephews.

The royal card reads: “My wife and I are so pleased to know that you are celebrating your one hundred and sixth birthday on 27th April, 2023. This brings our warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes on such a special occasion.”

Although she never had children Mrs Benington enjoyed a good family relationship with her siblings, all of whom reached their 90s, as well as her nieces and nephews.

Speaking to Sunday Life her niece Jill Brown said: “The card is lovely and it was personalised to her.

“She got one at 100 which is pride of place in her bedroom and she got one at 105 too so she’s very pleased to have got another one.

“She’s really proud and has been showing it off to everybody, it means a lot to her.

“It’s a little different this time in that it’s the King and not the Queen but she was just as delighted, it’s just been so lovely.

“She’s in great form and is totally with it at 106. She’s one of seven siblings and all of them have reached their 90s.

“She has a brother in Canada who is the baby of the family at 94. Charles was born whenever she would have been a young lady and now he is King which is quite remarkable.

“She took part in some research with Queen’s University a good number of years ago as the four sisters were all in their 90s.”

Jade Benington was born in Dungannon in 1917 before moving to Donegal with her father who was a Presbyterian minister.

She later grew up in Enniskillen before moving to Scotland to study cookery with Le Cordon Bleu, later having a change of heart and moving to Birmingham to train as a nurse.

The centurion credits her longevity to clean living, according to niece Jill, who continued: “She puts her long life down to a good healthy diet with plenty of home-grown vegetables.

“She never smokes or drinks and doesn’t even drink tea or coffee just a cup of hot water.”

Soon-to-be-crowned monarch Charles is currently in the final stages of frenzied preparation for his coronation next Saturday.

Mrs Benington spent Saturday enjoying a right royal knees up of her own at Balmoral View with her family keen to thank staff for their efforts in making the day extra special.

Jill added: “It’s been great to have been able to spend this time with her. It’s just nieces and nephews she has so there was 11 of us celebrating with her, the staff have been wonderful and provided an amazing array of treats and snacks and afternoon tea.

“The home organised a singer for her, she would have a very strong Christian faith and he sang her favourite hymns including There Is A Happy Place and What A Friend We Have In Jesus.

“The singer would know my aunt and so knew exactly what songs to sing for her which was lovely.”