KKK pic loyalist on coke charge after police sting

People dressed as Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members posed outside an Islamic prayer house

A LOYALIST who took the infamous photograph of right-wing thugs dressed in Ku Klux Klan uniforms outside an Islamic centre is at the centre of a major drug dealing probe.

Barry Good was listed to appear in Newtownards Magistrates Court last Wednesday, accused of possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

The 35-year-old, with an address on Cedar Drive in the town, was arrested in February following an undercover police operation into the sale of the drug throughout north Down.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, Good, who is on bail, was excused from attending the hearing, which has been delayed until next month.

The Newtownards man hit the headlines in Halloween 2018 when he took a picture of pals dressed as Klansmen stopping cars in the town and posing outside an Islamic centre.

Barry Good

The display sparked a hate crime investigation by the PSNI and was widely condemned by Muslim leaders and politicians.

Dr Raied Al-Wazzan, from the Belfast Islamic Centre, said: "They could have gone to anywhere in Newtownards, anywhere in Northern Ireland dressing in any uniform.

"To go in front of an Islamic prayer room, it's totally making people afraid."

Then Chief Constable George Hamilton added: "There is no place for this anywhere in Northern Ireland."

Alleged cocaine dealer Good, the man who took the photograph, is well-known around Newtownards for dressing up at Northern Ireland football games.

His previous offensive costumes have included an Arab gunman.

He has also been seen at matches carrying an Ulster flag branded with the words 'F**k ISIS' and 'Newtownards Loyal'.

