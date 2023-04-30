Knife killer who ‘butchered’ girlfriend in jealous rage back walking the streets

Lifer Mark Wallace nears end of his sentence after stabbing girlfriend nine times in 2008

Forensics at the scene of the murder in Bangor

A jealous thug who fatally stabbed his girlfriend nine times in front of terrified guests at a house party is back walking the streets.

Mark Wallace (39) is currently holed up in the Portadown area as he nears the end of a minimum 14-year life sentence for the murder of popular Katie Hughes.

The coward, who is from Bangor, was jailed in 2009 for repeatedly knifing the 21-year-old mum-of-one after he overheard her talking to a friend about a previous relationship.

The killing occurred days after he confessed to his own mother that he had been thinking of “butchering” Katie for some weeks. He later threatened to stab his mother if she “touted” on him.

Katie Hughes

After spending the past 14 years behind bars Wallace is now classed as a phase-three release inmate, meaning he is living and working in the community. However, he does have to abide by a night-time curfew and has travel limitations.

The knife killer is due up before parole commissioners later this year who will decide whether to grant him his life licence.

Prison sources have warned that the greatest possible caution should be exercised before releasing him as he is classed as violent and has been thrown off previous release schemes.

“Mark Wallace was well-known in Maghaberry (prison) as being a bully-boy who picked on vulnerable inmates,” said an insider.

“He would torture the smaller ones. Wallace was on a pre-release scheme in the Burren House open prison last year and was among a number of inmates returned to Maghaberry jail after drugs and porn were found in the unit. He’s not to be trusted.”

Katie Hughes with her mum Helen

As part of his pre-release conditions Wallace is banned from entering Bangor, where Katie’s mum Helen Hughes lives.

Sources say he now cuts a lonely and paranoid figure.

In 2015, six years into Wallace’s life sentence, his younger brother Adam Owens (17) died of a drugs overdose in Bangor. He was freed for the day to attend the funeral, and was seen at the service wearing handcuffs.

According to sources Wallace’s paranoia is fuelled by fears he could be targeted by the UDA and UVF.

Before murdering Katie Hughes, the self-confessed drug addict claimed he had been ordered to leave Northern Ireland by loyalist paramilitaries.

Flowers left at the scene of Katie Hughes' murder

In the days before the killing he also stabbed a man in the head with a broken bottle at a party, with the victim needing four staples to treat the wound. Wallace was later convicted of the attack. On the evening of Katie’s murder, the pair, who had only been together for five months, were at a house party with friends in Bangor.

He flipped around midnight after hearing her joke to a female pal, “Who needs boyfriends?” Wallace went to the kitchen, removed a knife from a block and stabbed her nine times. While fleeing the scene he swung the weapon at another male.

Around two hours later Wallace showed up at a friend’s house in Bangor with his clothes covered in blood. He was taken by car to another property in Newtownards where he was arrested by police at 4:30am.

Although rushed to hospital, Katie died a short time after arrival. Stab wounds to the neck and chest had resulted in a huge loss of blood making it impossible to save her.