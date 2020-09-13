Knockout wedding for former boxer Ryan Burnett and ex-Lord of the Dance star Lara Milner in Mykonos

Couple tie knot on Greek Island despite coronavirus chaos

Former boxing champ Ryan Burnett and ex-Lord of the Dance star Lara Milner finally tied the knot on the Greek island of Mykonos on Saturday afternoon.

The glamorous pair had been due to finalise their long-awaited nuptials in May but had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beaming bride Lara shimmered under the Greek sun in an elegant satin bridal gown with hubby Ryan by her side sporting a dapper off-white tuxedo.

Despite the disruption, beautiful bride Lara (25) told Sunday Life she is thrilled to finally be Mrs Burnett after marrying the ex-world champion Belfast boxer during a ceremony on the sun-kissed Greek island.

The wedding party

The new Mrs Burnett said: "We're both just so happy to finally be married after three years of being engaged, it's amazing to now be husband and wife.

"The ceremony was wonderful and so beautiful, it meant so much to both of us, we're extremely happy.

"We've had such a wonderful time here in Mykonos too, it's been great and the weather has been fantastic, nearly 30 degrees most days and beautiful sunshine.

"We've been mostly just relaxing by the pool with a few cocktails or enjoying the private beach the resort has here, it's been lovely.

"Our friends and family have all really enjoyed themselves too, it's been amazing.

"We did venture out as well and had a bit of an explore of the island. It's so beautiful, the blue and white buildings everywhere are just stunning and make it so romantic, the perfect place to get married really which is why we chose it."

The model, dancer and beauty professional, who recently celebrated her hen party in Liverpool with close pals, had to rearrange her wedding plans due to the pandemic and then again once the pair arrived in Mykonos due to new Covid-19 restrictions on the island.

In spite of the last-minute hiccups the big day eventually went off without a hitch and the couple couldn't be happier despite having to quarantine for two weeks once they return.

Lara added: "We did have to reorganise things a bit once we got here, but luckily for us the hotel has been really amazing.

"I can't praise them enough, they've been so amazing and helpful and helped make it really special for us.

"We had to change venue due to the new restrictions which have been brought in over here but they made everything so easy for us, it hasn't caused any disruption at all really.

"The new venue was perfect and the wedding was even better thanks to the changes, so I'm really happy.

"We know we are going to have to self-isolate for 14 days once we get back but we're trying not to think about that for now and just enjoy the rest of the time we have on the island as we're here for another week. It'll probably be nice for us to spend some time, just the two of us anyway, it's been a hectic time getting everything organised for the wedding, so some couple time will be lovely."

Lara, who was previously the lead dancer on Michael Flatley's global dance sensation Lord of the Dance, told Sunday Life last week she had set up her own beauty salon during lockdown.

The Irish dance tutor said opening Lara Rose Beauty Boutique in Antrim town centre was something she may never have done without lockdown happening.

She added: "I was working in a salon before and obviously they all closed, but then during lockdown I was thinking about the best way forward and I actually opened up my own place, a wee beauty boutique in Antrim.

"It's something I have always wanted to do and lockdown kinda gave me the push to just do it. I found a place and did some work on it and stuff and whenever we were allowed to open up again, that's when we opened for the first time.

"It's going really well and I'm just glad to be back at it, really. I had been off work for three months and it gave me time to think about exactly what I wanted to do and where I wanted to do it, so I just decided to go for it."

Model Lara also revealed her hubby (28) was very pleased at the success of his recently opened private gym, Ryan Burnett Personal Fitness Coaching, also in Antrim. She added: "It's just completely taken off since he's reopened."