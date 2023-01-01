Krampus the rabbit rescued by kind neighbour after spending years alone in a toolbox

Bunny was covered in poo and had eye infections following neglect by owner

A brutally neglected rabbit that spent almost a decade living alone in a filthy toolbox has been rescued by a neighbour.

Nine-year-old Krampus got his very own Christmas miracle on December 23 when his owner finally agreed for Assisi Animal Sanctuary to take him in after much suffering.

The owner had wanted to keep the bunny for his grandchildren to play with but eventually agreed to the handover after much cajoling by his neighbour.

Animal welfare assistant from Assisi, Dillon Beckett, said: “Unfortunately we have seen this sort of thing before with rabbits coming to us in terrible condition.

“We received a message on Facebook from a concerned member of the public and she sent us photos of Krampus living in what was essentially just a toolbox with a hole cut into it.

“She eventually got him a hutch and was trying to look after him for a while before he came to us but the owner didn’t do a thing, the hutch was barely ever cleaned.

“People don’t really think of rabbits as living creatures a lot of the time sadly, they kind of see them as toys, which is a real shame.

“They’re incredibly intelligent animals, they’re smart and playful, they’re vegan cats basically.

“Once the owner agreed for us to take him, the neighbour brought Krampus in. He’d been living in that toolbox for about seven years before she had bought him the hutch.

“We got him in and he was covered in poop, had really long nails and bad eye infections. He was just looking very gnarly but the sad thing is it only took us an hour in total between going to the vets, cleaning his butt, trimming his nails and trimming his fur.

“That hour changed his life, he’d been like that for God knows how long and it just took a bit of care for him to feel so much better about himself.

“His nails were so long he couldn’t even clean his face which is something rabbits do quite a lot.

“He also wasn’t able to really walk to well, he was waddling about the place like a drunk rabbit at first.

“That’s because he hadn’t used his back leg muscles at all for a long time, but he’s getting much better as time passes, in about a month we expect him to be hopping around the place and doing bunny things a lot more easily.”

Staff at the sanctuary in Conlig, Co Down, were so shocked at the state of poor Krampus they posted pictures of his condition on their Facebook page, sparking anger and sympathy.

“It was lovely to see people react with such kindness when we put it online,” Dillon added. “It was good that so many people realise that this is not the way rabbits should be treated.

“Everyone was very lovely and people have been sending us donations as a result, which are very gratefully received.

“We don’t know how long he has left of his natural lifespan as rabbits don’t normally live past about eight but we’re hoping to get a foster home for him to make the rest of his life as comfortable as possible.”

Rabbits need a minimum of six square metres to run around in and should not exclusively be kept in hutches, according to Katherine Creagh, animal welfare manager at Assisi.

She added: “I just want to stress that commercially-available hutches are not suitable for rabbit welfare, they will need runs and should never be housed alone.

“They should always be with another rabbit, ideally pair-bonded, they’re very social animals and they should only be housed alone under extreme circumstances.

“We do think we already have a long-term foster home for him, so fingers crossed that works out.

“We have spent quite a lot of money on his veterinary care and would be extremely grateful for any donations to help us help more animals who need it.”

More information about Assisi Animal Sanctuary, including how to donate, can be found at assisi-ni.org