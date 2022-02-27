Kyiv braces itself as Russian troops continue to pummel Ukraine

A toy amongst the debris near an apartment building damaged following a rocket attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the nation via his smartphone in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine

Debris of a burning military truck is seen on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine

An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv

RUSSIAN troops were last night pressing toward Ukraine’s capital after explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground.

The country’s president refused an American offer to leave the city, insisting he would stay and added: “The fight is here.”

The bulk of the Russian troops were believed to be 19 miles or less from the capital. Ukrainian officials reported some success in fending off assaults, but fighting persisted near the capital.

Skirmishes reported on the edge of the city suggested small Russian units were probing Ukrainian defences to clear a path for the main forces.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitchsko said a missile hit a high-rise building near Zhuliany airport on the city’s south-western outskirts.

He posted an image showing a gaping hole in one side of the building that ravaged apartments on several floors. Firefighters said at least six civilians were injured by a rocket that hit the building, and 80 people were evacuated. He has now imposed a longer curfew on the city, from 5pm until 8am, and warned “all civilians on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance groups”.

The swift movement of troops after less than three days of fighting further threatened a country clinging to independence in the face of a broad Russian assault, which threatened to topple Ukraine’s democratic government and scramble the post-Cold War world order.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered renewed assurance on Saturday that the country’s military would stand up to the Russian invasion. In a video recorded in a central Kyiv street, he said he remained in the city.

“We aren’t going to lay down weapons. We will protect the country,” he said. “Our weapon is our truth, and our truth is that it’s our land, our country, our children. And we will defend all of that.”

Mr Zelensky said in a second video later on Saturday that Moscow’s plan to quickly seize the capital and install a puppet government had been unsuccessful. In an emotional speech, he accused Russian forces of hitting civilian areas and infrastructure.

He also pushed for Ukraine’s urgent ascension to the European Union, saying he had discussed the issue with EU leaders.

The premier also urged cutting Russia from the Swift international electronic bank payment system, noting that Germany and Hungary should show “courage” and agree to the move.

Briefly switching to Russian, Mr Zelensky hailed Russia’s cultural figures who denounced the invasion and urged them to redouble efforts to force the Kremlin to halt the attack.

He claimed thousands of Russian troops had been killed, and hundreds of those who were taken prisoner “can’t understand why they were sent into Ukraine to kill and get killed”.

“The sooner you say to your government that this war should be immediately stopped, the more of your people will stay alive,” he said.

US officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a regime of his own.

Western officials have expressed concern that Russia could deploy devastating thermobaric weapons, amid signs that its advance had been slower than planned in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.

The so-called “vacuum bombs”, known as ‘the father of all bombs’, suck in oxygen to create powerful, high-temperature explosions which can damage internal organs.

The invasion represented Putin’s boldest effort yet to redraw the map of Europe and revive Moscow’s Cold War-era influence, and it triggered new international efforts to end the invasion, including direct sanctions on Mr Putin.

A senior Russian official has warned that Moscow may respond to Western sanctions by opting out of the last nuclear arms deal with the US, cutting diplomatic ties with Western nations and freezing their assets.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, also warned that Moscow could restore the death penalty after it was removed from Europe’s top rights group.

The Kremlin accepted Kyiv’s offer to hold talks, but it appeared to be an effort to squeeze concessions out of the embattled Mr Zelensky instead of a gesture towards a diplomatic solution.

The US government urged the Ukrainian leader early on Saturday to leave Kyiv but he turned down the offer, according to a senior American intelligence official, who quoted the president as saying that “the fight is here” and that he needed anti-tank ammunition but “not a ride”.

Saturday’s street clashes followed two days of massive air and missile strikes that Russian officials said targeted Ukrainian military facilities as their ground troops moved in from the north, east and south.

The assault pummelled bridges, schools and apartment buildings, and resulted in hundreds of casualties. Ukraine’s health minister reported on Saturday that 198 people had been killed and more than 1,000 wounded since the Russian offensive started before dawn on Thursday.

Reports said that Russian forces have taken the coastal city of Melitopol and videos showed a Russian flag hanging from the local police station.

More than two dozen nations, including the UK, other European countries, and the US, will give more weapons, medical supplies and other military aid to Ukraine. Germany announced it will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 "Stinger" surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine "as quickly as possible".

US President Joe Biden has signed a memorandum to provide up to 600 million dollars (£448 million) in “immediate military assistance” to Ukraine .

Nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighbouring countries amid the Russian invasion, the UN refugee agency said. Poland has declared its border open to fleeing Ukrainians, even for those without official documents.

Meanwhile, French officials say marines patrolling the English Channel have intercepted a cargo ship sailing under the Russian flag and escorted it to the port of Boulogne-Sur-Mer for an investigation. The interception of the ship, carrying cars, was triggered by financial sanctions levied days ago against Russia.