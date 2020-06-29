Lad from Nolan TV documentary back behind bars over Buckfast-fuelled attack on mother

Ben Johnston filmed by the BBC for a program with Stephen Nolan on life behind bars at Hydebank.

A YOUNG prisoner who spoke of his regret at his crimes to Stephen Nolan in a hard-hitting BBC One documentary is back behind bars over a Buckfast-fuelled attack on his mum.

Ben Johnston (20) featured in the Nolan Inside Hydebank three-part documentary that aired last month and the young offender came across as friendly and affable.

But last week, a court heard the Newtownards man kicked his mother in the face after drinking two bottles of Buckfast tonic wine and beers.

Prosecutors said she suffered a cut to her mouth during the attack at their home.

Johnston, from East Street in the Co Down town, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He also admitted criminal damage to a clock belonging to his mother in the same incident.

Newtownards Magistrates Court, sitting in Belfast, heard the victim reported the assault to police on May 2.

Johnston was among several inmates at Northern Ireland's only young offenders jail who spoke to the TV presenter Stephen Nolan (inset) about life behind bars. He came across as a different person from the one jailed for smashing up a house with a sledgehammer.

He was freed after the series was filmed last year but is now back in Hydebank. Speaking to Nolan, he said: "I'm Ben, I'm 19. I got a year for burglary at the start, but they dropped it to criminal damage 'cause I never entered the house. I wouldn't do a burglary, f*** that there, I wouldn't like it done on myself or anyone else. I went up to someone's door and put a sledgehammer to it, I wrecked the place. It was a proper 20lb sledgehammer."

Later in the documentary a more considered Johnston reflected on self-harming while inside and getting beaten up by other inmates.

Newtownards Court heard last week his mother said he had kicked her in the face following an argument.

A Crown lawyer said. "She had a cut lip and blood around her mouth."

Johnston was arrested but was initially unable to provide a statement due to alcohol taken. He told police he had drunk two bottles of Buckfast and some beers.

Defence counsel Alan Blackburn acknowledged the seriousness of the case.

"This is an unpleasant incident and he's very remorseful about it," the barrister said.

He also submitted that Johnston's guilty plea had spared his mother from having to give evidence. "He's faced up to this in a manly way," Mr Blackburn added. Imposing seven months custody, District Judge Fiona Bagnall said: "The assault on his mother was a kick to the face, which is a particularly unpleasant matter."