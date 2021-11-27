Lake flood fears holding up Bangor’s regeneration

An artist's impression of the proposed Queen's Parade plan for Bangor

Flooding fears are at the core of the latest delay to multi-million pound revival plans for the centre of Bangor.

But the Rivers Agency has been accused of blocking the massive four-year project to regenerate the deteriorating Queen’s Parade seafront which was once the hub of the seaside town.

The agency which now comes under the Department of Infrastructure has identified a potential flooding risk involving a lake in the Clandeboye estate more than two miles away.

A report seen by Sunday Life warned “The overall hazard rating at this site is considered high...an unacceptable combination of depth and velocity.

“It has not been demonstrated to the Rivers Agency that the condition, management and maintenance regime of Clandeboye Lake is appropriate to provide sufficient assurance regarding reservoir safety so as to enable the development to proceed.”

Ards and North Down Mayor Mark Brooks said in effect the Rivers Agency is blocking the project and added: “It is all very sad and depressing.”

But he also stressed that council officers are likely to come under pressure to challenge the Rivers Agency decision.

Mr Brooks said: “The Rivers Agency has basically blocked the further progression of the Queen’s Parade project due to their concerns regarding a lake on the Clandeboye estate which they see as a flooding risk.

“I also understand that various alternatives are being discussed to move the project forward but I know little of that.”

The council has notified the planning section of the Department of Infrastructure that it intends to approve the planning application which included enhancement of the Pickie Family Fun Park, a state-of-the-art watersports centre, cinema, and premier music and arts venue.

A council spokeswoman also added the Rivers Agency had reduced its assessment of the potential impact of flooding since the report was produced but did not change its objection.

The council’s planning department concluded the concerns by Rivers Agency were “outweighed” by the positive benefits of the scheme to an area which has long been neglected.

“The proposal represents an important opportunity to influence change in Bangor town centre and promote regeneration of the site to act as a catalyst to further sustainable development in the town,” it went on.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon’s department said it planned to write to the council when its planners have “very carefully assessed” the complex issues involved.

The department may also “call in” the project which would leave a final decision to Mrs Mallon but such a step would be “by exception, as the department recognises the important role of councils in decision-making on the future development of their areas.

“A decision on whether or not to call in will be made shortly,” a spokesperson said.