Large crowd gathers for Noah Donohoe rally in Belfast
John Toner
A huge crowd took over Belfast city centre this afternoon during a demonstration demanding justice for teenager Noah Donohoe.
In the beating down sunshine of a sweltering summer’s day a large crowd gathered at the gates of Belfast City Hall in support of his mum Fiona Donohoe and her family.
Fiona, flanked by her supporters and sister Niamh, thanked the crowd for their support and insisted she would continue to fight for the truth about what happened to her son.
Noah (14) was found dead in a storm drain in North Belfast in June 2020 with his family insisting there are still many unanswered questions around his death.
The crowd at today’s protest was peppered with dozens of people wearing blue and white Noah Foundation jerseys and others sporting blue heart motifs on their clothing in tribute to the boy.
Chants of “tell the truth”, “justice for Noah” and “release the files” rippled through the crowd during the course of the 40-minute rally.
Members of the so-called ‘Noah’s Army’ held aloft pictures of the north Belfast teen as politicians including Sinn Féin MP John Finucane and People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll addressed the crowd.
More follows...