Large crowd gathers for Noah Donohoe rally in Belfast

Large crowds have gathered in Belfast for a protest over the police investigation into the death of schoolboy Noah Donohoe. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 13th August 2022 Large crowds have gathered in Belfast for a protest over the police investigation into the death of schoolboy Noah Donohoe. Bearing signs and banners calling for “Justice for Noah”, people chanted “no PII” and “tell the truth”. Some wore blue and white striped GAA-style jerseys with the number 14 on the back, Noah’s age when he died. There was a huge cheer from the crowd when Noah’s mother Fiona Donohoe arrived at Belfast City Hall. Signs with images of Noah and of Ms Donohoe were hung on the gates of the civic building ahead of the protest. There appeared to be well in excess of 1,000 people in attendance at the protest as it officially started at 1pm. The demonstration comes after Northern Ireland Secretary of State Shailesh Vara signed off on a request by the PSNI for public interest immunity (PII) in relation to three police files that are to be used during the inquest into the child’s death. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

A huge crowd took over Belfast city centre this afternoon during a demonstration demanding justice for teenager Noah Donohoe.

In the beating down sunshine of a sweltering summer’s day a large crowd gathered at the gates of Belfast City Hall in support of his mum Fiona Donohoe and her family.

Fiona, flanked by her supporters and sister Niamh, thanked the crowd for their support and insisted she would continue to fight for the truth about what happened to her son.

Noah (14) was found dead in a storm drain in North Belfast in June 2020 with his family insisting there are still many unanswered questions around his death.

The crowd at today’s protest was peppered with dozens of people wearing blue and white Noah Foundation jerseys and others sporting blue heart motifs on their clothing in tribute to the boy.

Chants of “tell the truth”, “justice for Noah” and “release the files” rippled through the crowd during the course of the 40-minute rally.

Members of the so-called ‘Noah’s Army’ held aloft pictures of the north Belfast teen as politicians including Sinn Féin MP John Finucane and People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll addressed the crowd.

