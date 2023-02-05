Larne bonfire builders bid to smash record despite safety fears

The huge bonfire at Craigyhill in Larne is set alight on the Eleventh Night. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph — © Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

The organisers of the Craigyhill bonfire in Larne, billed as the tallest in the world, are pressing ahead with plans for an even bigger event for this summer.

It comes despite reports that the local council could be set to place restrictions on pyres following the death of a builder at a nearby site last year.

Planners have already started to advertise what is being called the ‘Craigyhill Festival Of Culture’ on the Eleventh Night, with a number of music acts lined up to perform.

Booked as headliners are DJs Scot Project from Germany and Sam Jones from Wales, with a string of local artists as support acts.

There are also plans for beer tents, funfair rides and fireworks, with organisers anticipating a crowd of 30,000 people to attend — although the population of the Larne area was estimated at 32,674 according to the latest figures in 2020.

Last month the Belfast Telegraph reported on the prospect of a clampdown on the structures following the tragic death of bonfire builder John Steele.

He lost his life after falling from a smaller, under construction bonfire in the neighbouring Antiville estate in Larne last summer at a time when the mammoth Craigyhill attempt to break a world record was attracting huge media attention.

Both sites are on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council land, and a report into the death of Mr Steele has suggested his family are to sue the local authority.

Since last July, Craigyhill builders have held fundraising events and sold merchandise to make a fresh world record bid to be officially the tallest bonfire in the world.

One of the team, Kyle McDowell, set up a GoFundMe page for Guinness World Record adjudicator fees, but so far just £405 has been raised towards its £9,000 goal.

He says on the page: “In July 2022 we unofficially beat the world record by building the world’s tallest bonfire of 202ft.

“Unfortunately we didn’t have an official Guinness adjudicator present because of how expensive it was to bring them over.

“We would really like some help to raise the funds to invite the Guinness World Record adjudicator over and make it official on July 11, 2023.

“The current world record still stands at 60.64 metres (198ft 11ins). We feel we were so close but know what it takes to get the height.

“We really want to bring the record home where it belongs and make our community [and] wee country proud.

“Please give what you can afford. Every little bit helps us hit our target. Hope to see you all in July 2023 at the world’s biggest bonfire.”

That decision to build another massive structure this year of an equal or bigger height marks a U-turn — planner had originally planned to reduce the size when they believed they had the record officially secured.

They spoken of their pride when was measured at 202.37208ft by local land survey experts — an independent land-mapping company using lasers and cutting edge technology.

UDA boss David Murray, the man in charge of the colossal creation, was reported as saying: “This will be my last year involved with the bonfire, as well as it being the last time that we are going to attempt to build a bonfire of this size. [We] will be downsizing the pyre next year.”