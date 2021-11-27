Larne businessman on threats and fake gun charge

A Larne businessman has been accused of having a fake gun with intent to cause fear.

Company director Samuel McFaul (45) , appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from his solicitor’s office on Friday.

He was charged with three offences arising from an incident on October 31 this year.

McFaul, from Blackthorn Rise in the harbour town, is accused of possessing a pellet gun under suspicious circumstances.

He is also accused of possessing an initiation firearm with intent to case fear of violence and making a threat to kill two males.

The charges arise from an investigation into the publication of a video on social media where a man, allegedly McFaul, is recorded holding what appears to be a black handgun.

The man seemingly waves the gun at a teenage boy while demanding to know the whereabouts of a named male.

In court on Thursday, a constable said she believed she could connect McFaul to each of the charges.

A PPS lawyer told District Judge Nigel Broderick “there’s a forensic report required for the firearm” which is due to be completed in January.

District Judge Broderick adjourned the case to January 13.