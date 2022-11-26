Larne man charged with hack attacks

Aaron Sterrit (22) is charged with five counts of conspiring “with others not before the court to commit unauthorised acts, namely a distributed denial of service attack”, on dates between December 2 and December 21, 2016.

While he did not appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, Sterrit, from Fairway in the town, was also charged with two offences of falling to comply with a notice to provide passwords and decryption keys on an iPhone, a laptop and a hard drive, and a single count of obtaining an article, namely a malicious code with an intention to use it under the Computer Misuse Act.

None of the alleged facts were opened in court, but the defendant is alleged to have been behind five denial of service attacks targeting Flowplay Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, Ottawa Catholic School Board, Rockstar Games Incorporated and Tumblr Incorporated.

District Judge Nigel Broderick adjourned the case to December 8.