Larne man ‘who saw zombies’ admits killing his gran

The house on Dromaine Drive in Larne were Ms Dobbin lived with her grandson

A MAN who claimed he was “seeing zombies” has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his grandmother.

Alan Gingles is due to be sentenced in in the new year for the unlawful killing of Elizabeth Dobbin in March last year.

The 33-year-old Larne man is currently on remand in Maghaberry Prison while awaiting the hearing at Antrim Crown Court on February 18.

Gingles had been charged with murder but pleaded guilty to a single count of manslaughter in court last week.

He was arrested after Ms Dobbin (82) was found dead by officers at the home they shared on Dromaine Drive in the Co Antrim town on March 30, 2020.

During a previous hearing of the case at Belfast Magistrates’ Court in April last year, Gingles’s solicitor said there were mental health issues involved in the incident.

Elizabeth Dobbin

"This was his grandmother and it's a very tragic situation. Mr Gingles spoke of hearing voices and (of having) concerns about the coronavirus. He also spoke of seeing zombies,” he said.

Ms Dobbin, known as Betty, was a well-loved figure in Larne and her sudden death rocked the town.

Speaking to Sunday Life at the time, one family member said: "Betty was always a loving and caring influence in not only family life but to those around her in the community.

"She had a warm personality and a smile for every occasion and every eventuality. She was always seeing the bigger picture.

"Betty's going to be very much missed in our family. She was always there for us."

One neighbour added said Ms Dobbin was a “quiet, harmless and friendly” woman who was well respected in the community.

“She lost her husband Geordie (George) many years ago, he worked in the power station in the town,” he said.

“She took in her grandson Alan after he had been living in England a while as his mother is no longer alive.

“Betty was just a quiet, harmless and friendly woman and what has happened to her has left the town in complete shock.”

Ms Dobbin was the oldest of eight women who lost their lives in tragic circumstances during the coronavirus lockdowns up to March this year.

The other women who died included mother-of-two Natasha Melendez (32) who passed away in hospital just over a week after being violently assaulted at her home in the Pond Park area of Lisburn in March last year.

The following month Emma Jane McParland (39) was stabbed to death following an attack at her flat in the Haywood Avenue area of south Belfast.

In August that year Patrycja Wyrebek (20) was found in the bath of her home in Drumalane Park in Newry.

That same month Katie Simpson (21) died from multiple injuries six days after being rushed to hospital following an incident at a property outside Londonderry. A man has been charged with her murder.

Also in August last year, 60-year-old Susan Baird died following a violent attack at her home at Windermere Road in the Four Winds area of south Belfast.

In March this year, Newtownabbey man Ken Flanagan murdered his mother Karen McClean (50) and his 30-year-old girlfriend Stacey Knell before taking his own life.