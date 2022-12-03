Larne pervert (60) on sex offenders register after assault on woman

This is the pervert who has been ordered to sign the sex offenders register after he admitted assault.

Gavin Finlay stood in the dock at Antrim Crown Court on Wednesday as his lawyer asked for the 60-year-old to be re-arraigned on the single charge against him.

Finlay, from Bruston Brae Road in Larne, admitted he sexually assaulted a woman in September last year.

The court was told that a pre-sentence probation report would be compiled ahead of sentencing.

The prosecution said there would be a victim impact statement to be considered as well.

Finlay was freed on bail with the judge ordering him to sign the sex register. The court was told the case would be dealt with in the New Year.