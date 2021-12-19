Leading fish supplier in dock on food regulations charges

A leading seafood firm which supplies some of Northern Ireland’s top restaurants is due in court accused of breaching food safety and information regulations.

Keenan Seafood Limited faces three charges dated between November last and March this year, according to court documents.

It’s alleged the company supplied food “not to the nature demanded”, “failed to ensure traceability of food placed by you on the market” and “failed to provide the accurate name for food for sale”.

The case against the firm, whose address is given as Clarendon Road in Belfast but whose premises are on Blackstaff Road in the west of the city, is due to be mentioned at Belfast Departmental Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Keenan’s did not respond to Sunday Life’s requests for comment.

The family-run business was established in 1942 as T Keenan and Sons Fish Merchants Limited, according to the company’s website.

It states the firm “specialises in supplying a full range of fresh and frozen seafood to many of the leading hotels, restaurants and contract catering outlets across Northern Ireland, delivered by its own fleet of refrigerated vehicles.

“The factory is fully HACCP compliant and has the technical SALSA and STS Accreditations. The company has also achieved the Investors in People Standard.”

SALSA stands for Safe and Local Supplier Approval, while STS is a leading food safety consultancy which awards compliance accreditation.

Among the customers listed on Keenan’s website are the Deanes group of restaurants, the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel, Shu, the Castle Leslie Estate and McAtamney’s Butchers.

There is no suggestion any of the businesses mentioned above were supplied with the food concerned in the alleged offences.

Keenan’s website also states its produce is “sourced each morning from the local ports of Kilkeel, Ardglass and Portavogie as well as from Scotland and the West of Ireland.

“Only the finest quality seafood is selected and transported to the company’s premises for further processing and order assembly.”

The business also has rave reviews online with a rating of 4.4/5 on Google Reviews, with customers praising it as the “best fish shop in Belfast” and hailing their “very friendly staff”.