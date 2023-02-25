Leave Ukraine now, Belfast rally tells Vladimir Putin

PROUD Ukrainians and defiant demonstrators marched on Belfast City Hall on Saturday to tell Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end his senseless war.

Hundreds joined the rally, which began assembling in the Botanic Gardens at lunchtime before marching to the city centre.

Waving and wearing their beloved blue and yellow flag, the Ukrainians were addressed by several speakers as cheers of “Slava Ukraini [victory to Ukraine]” filled the air.

Viktoriya Kovtun (45), a volunteer with the charity Ukrainians in Northern Ireland, which organised the demonstration, said: “We would like to remind everyone the war is still going on but also honour the memory of fallen heroes and thank people in this country for their continued support and hospitality.

“We want to express our gratitude to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland for their clear position in regard to the situation. Also a really huge thank you to the ordinary people who opened their houses and provided accommodation. By doing this, they saved peoples lives and mental wellbeing.”

A Ukrainian girl carrying a placard at the rally (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military reported 27 Russian airstrikes and 75 attacks from rocket launchers in the most recent 24-hour spell. It said that Russia’s offensive efforts continued to be concentrated in the industrial east and north east of the country.

Top US military commander Gen Mark Milley said in November the war had cost an estimated 250,000 lives — a figure that will only grow.

More than 2,000 Ukrainian refugees have escaped to Northern Ireland under government schemes since the war broke out just over a year ago.

Hundreds attended the demonstration (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Ms Kovtun said: “The journey here was extremely difficult for most people who left the country under bombs in occupied territories.

“They have found a second home here in Northern Ireland where people have provided really good support and offered everything they could to help them resettle here.

“The majority of people who have moved here are very happy, it feels like home for them.

“I know that many people travelled a distance to come along — and it means a lot to us.

“It gives us more strength to fight the terroristic attacks from Putin, to support our soldiers and those still living in Ukraine.”

Asked what her message is to Putin, she said: “Leave Ukraine in peace and go away.”