Leaving uni without a plan, Emmen Donnelly got roped into aerial acrobatics

No stage like home for top circus star Emmen Donnelly

Emmen Donnelly’s pathway into the circus started when he left education in 2006 feeling unfulfilled and lost during early adulthood.

“I finished my degree in 2006 and I was in a strange place in life. There were a lot of things going on, like when you’re a young person, so I went to adult-learning circus classes and picked it up immediately,” he said.

So much so, after a year of taking classes, Emmen’s determination to turn his hobby into a full-time career was set alight and since then he hasn’t looked back.

“Performing combined everything I loved in life. I grew up in a competitive, sporting family. My whole family were athletes.

“The classes both fulfilled and physically tested me, which was the main goal. It enticed me and it was something I had never done,” he explained.

Emmen is part of the Circusful family

Emmen, from Newtownabbey and now living in Lurgan, is one of very few male aerial acrobats in the country wowing crowds with his impressive figure onstage. He has the poise and grace of a traditional aerialist, complemented with his daring and dynamic handling of his apparatus.

“Everyone around me was small and female and everything that they were performing and teaching was catering to small people.

“But I’m 6ft 2in, with a giant beard and covered with tattoos.”

With his unwavering focus on honing his talents, Emmen saw his career take off. He has ended up in positions he didn’t think would be possible, such as performing in prestigious venues across the world.

“I never thought I’d be performing in the Royal Opera House — and I’ve now done that a few times.

“One time it was full to capacity and it was the most surreal moment in my life, where I stood there in a beautiful crushed-velvet costume that had been made for me,” he said.

Emmen is also a credited circus mentor

Despite flying high in the air, Emmen (38) remains grounded, as he enjoys being behind the curtain as much as in front.

“Some of the most amazing moments were actually standing back and watching your friends on stage. I’ve cried at the side of the stage watching friends performing beautifully through the air.”

While many would find the prospect of performing to thousands an impossible task, it’s the rush of adrenaline Emmen gets from his performances that makes the job incredibly thrilling for him.

“I don’t get nervous. I don’t feel that I have anything to really worry about. It’s my job. I want to do a good job and that’s what people have come along to see me do and then walk away.”

But this hasn’t always been the case, as Emmen revealed that it was an “enormous mental hurdle” to be able to walk on stage and perform.

Aside from performing mesmerising acrobatics, Emmen has been involved with the Circusful training programme since 2011, when he joined a training course hosted by the Belfast city centre circus school.

“I did a training course in 2011 called the Café Course and it was at a time where getting into it (the teaching side of things) was important to the lifeblood of the organisation. I did it with a lot of other people and I got my name involved.

“I’ve kind of been in and out as one of the facilitators for the youth programme, and hopefully it has helped their aerial programmes as well.”

One of the main goals of Circusful is to create a fun and supportive space where children and young people learn, experiment, lead, thrive and succeed — and Emmen plays a pivotal role as he sees the young talent up close.

“I am very interested in not just maintaining a legacy or trying to uphold standards, but actually responding to the young person or the adult in front of me and trying my best to use what I have in my armoury to help that person.” Working with young people and performing within the Circusful community has benefitted Emmen’s overall outlook as a person.

“When I started I was much more introspective and introverted and I spent a lot of time alone, but circus in some way transformed who I am and I think it allows me to understand that there are incredible qualities inside of me and incredible qualities inside of other people.”

There have been several occasions in Emmen’s professional career when some of the biggest companies in the world have asked him to share his skills with them, but his heart lies in Belfast and within the Circusful family.

“I stayed here because I thought there was a voice I could lend to our community that’s different, given my personal background and where I’m from.

“From politics, education to sexuality, I stayed here and turned down those bigger opportunities because I thought they were better here,” he explained.

To find out how you can get involved with Circusful, visit circusful.org