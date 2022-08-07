Legal bid to stop Muckamore Abbey abuse probe

Anonymity granted for judicial review

A dramatic legal bid to have the Muckamore Abbey inquiry halted has been launched, Sunday Life can reveal.

The judicial review against the inquiry continuing is scheduled to be heard at the High Court before the hearings restart following a two-month summer break.

It is being taken against the Department of Health, but the person seeking the order has been granted anonymity.

This newspaper understands that the grounds for taking the judicial review centre around the ongoing criminal investigation into the scandal-hit Co Antrim hospital.

So far, officers investigating the alleged ill treatment of patients at the facility have made 34 arrests.

It is the largest ever safeguarding investigation in UK legal history, with more than 200,000 hours of CCTV footage being reviewed by police.

The inquiry began in June under chair Tom Kark QC and is examining claims of physical abuse by staff going back more than two decades.

It has already heard harrowing stories of patients’ experiences at the hospital, including assaults on patients who were unable to speak due to the nature of their disabilities.

The father of one patient who spent time at Muckamore told the inquiry that while it was a “place to be feared”, there was nowhere else for his son to go.

A woman whose her daughter was a resident said she had been left “traumatised” by her time there, during which she had her teeth broken and was left with black eyes on an almost weekly basis.

The inquiry was also told by a barrister for one group of Muckamore patients that a staff member had even threatened to cut off the genitals of a male resident if he spoke out about what was going on at the hospital.

In his opening address to the inquiry, Mr Kark said “bad practices were allowed to persist at the hospital to the terrible detriment of a number of patients”, though he emphasised he had not yet made a determination on any issue. “Those patients were all, without exception, highly vulnerable in different ways and so it is understandable that there is considerable public anger at some of what has already been revealed,” he added.

“Relatives and carers who entrusted their loved ones to the hospital to be cared for with compassion have discovered that in many cases that’s not what was happening.

“Because so many of the patients were either non-verbal or had difficulty communicating, they couldn’t express what was happening or they were not regarded as credible.”

Allegations of abuse of patients by staff first emerged in late 2017 following the suspension of two employees.

As the scale of the alleged failings at the facility became apparent, Health Minister Robin Swann announced the establishment of a public inquiry in September 2020. The actions of the Belfast Trust came under the spotlight, with a damning report outlining failings and a culture of tolerating harm.