Let George Best rest in peace, sister tells jealous trolls

Andrew Bowen at George's former home in Burren Way

George Best at his old family home on Belfast's Burren Way in 2002

George Best’s sister has hit out at trolls who attack her late superstar brother on social media.

Grace Campbell asked them to get off her brother’s back and stop lambasting his memory.

A Welshman who founded a George Best fans’ Facebook group revealed he had blocked at least 150 people from posting vitriol against the Belfast-born legend, who died in 2005 due to complications after a liver transplant.

It was on Andrew Bowen’s social media page, George Best: the Belfast Boy, that Grace made her plea for an end to the insults against the former Man United and Northern Ireland legend.

She said she was disgusted at “a lot of negative comments about my brother lately”.

George Best's sisters Grace (right) and Julie (Photo by Alan Lewis)

“This page is about keeping George’s legacy alive, so if you have negative comments leave the page,’’ she added.

She applauded Mr Bowen and urged the trolls to respect the hard work he put into setting up a Facebook page in George’s memory.

“George wanted to be remembered for the football,” said Grace, whose posts have received upwards of 100 messages of support from football fans across the world.

Mr Bowen condemned what he called “the nasty and horrible people” who commented on anything to do with the footballer.

He said most of the trolling of George, who was 59 when he died, appeared to be down to his self-confessed alcoholism.

George Best at his old family home on Belfast's Burren Way in 2002

He accused the abusers of failing to recognise alcoholism as a disease, even though the Cregagh man’s problems with drink had been highlighted for years on TV, radio and in newspapers.

Mr Bowen also said a lot of what he called the “hate” against George was also down to his liver transplant in 2002.

His critics have repeatedly said the former footballer should have been ashamed of himself for going back on the booze after his transplant.

But Mr Bowen hit back: “George never justified his wrongdoings to anyone at all.

“He owned up and said how it was, whether it painted him in good light or not. A spade was a spade.

“While the negative things were happening in George’s life, he still found time to do the positive things, like signing autographs and talking to anyone and everyone and taking part in charity events. He would do everything he could to help others.

“Women wanted him and men wanted to be like him, as did children. It all made him an advertiser’s dream.

“Non-Manchester United fans never liked that and there’s always been a reluctance to give George the credit he deserves.

“The word ‘jealousy’ springs to mind. In the past people would have discussed their feelings, but social media has given George’s detractors an all too easy platform to vent their feelings.”

Andrew Bowen at George's former home in Burren Way

Mr Bowen studied the profiles of the people who bad-mouthed George and found a common theme was that they kept details about themselves to a bare minimum, with no friends listed or photographs posted.

“This tells me those profiles are not for normal purposes but for trolling,” he said.

Another of George’s sisters, Barbara McNarry, was trolled after being diagnosed with a life-shortening illness last year.