Let us hold ministers’ feet to the fire, says O’Toole

SDLP MLA calls for Executive scrutiny despite Stormont stalemate

MLAs should be able to hold Executive ministers to account even though the Assembly has been mothballed, the SDLP has said.

The party, which recently moved into opposition, asked Speaker Alex Maskey to consider a mechanism which would allow the caretaker ministers to be scrutinised.

The request came after another failed attempt to replace Mr Maskey with a new speaker in the third recall of the Assembly since May.

The DUP again blocked the move as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol, with a Bill on the matter due to be debated in the House of Lords in the near future.

The SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole said that during the latest brief sitting of the Assembly, DUP ministers and their colleagues had been quick to defend or give explanations for some of their decisions.

He urged the Speaker’s Office to consider “what steps can be taken to offer MLAs the opportunity to hold caretaker ministers to account for decisions that are being made”.

Mr O’Toole said no further sitting days had been arranged and there was no way to ask Assembly questions.

“It is clear that some of the caretaker ministers are happy to give answers when they are pressed. How do we press them?” the South Belfast MLA asked.

“I ask that the Speaker’s Office look at that so that we can have further detail on how members can hold caretaker ministers to account.”

Mr O’Toole made the comments while speaking in the Assembly chamber after he refused to give way for an intervention by DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons.

DUP Lagan Valley MLA Emma Little Pengelly, who has been tipped as a possible deputy first minister, also intervened to dispute a claim made by People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll that Education Minister Michelle McIlveen had backed a reduction in pay for teachers.

TUV leader Jim Allister said Mr O’Toole, the SDLP and others in the Assembly were “playing with fire”.

“They are the new colonialists — people who want to live under foreign rule and foreign laws that they cannot change or even rubber-stamp,” the North Antrim MLA said.

“What an irony and what a fundamental reason why no one who is a self-respecting democrat can come to terms with a protocol that says, ‘You’re not good enough to make the laws that govern your country. Your laws will be made in a foreign place [and] handed down’.”