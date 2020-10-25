Lexus winner caught behind wheel 26 days into driving ban

A banned driver who was caught behind the wheel of a Lexus he won in a raffle has been handed probation and community service.

Craigavon Magistrates' Court, sitting in Lisburn, heard that 26 days after he had been handed a driving ban cops stopped a Lexus car being driving by 22-year-old Fraser Martin.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court on Friday that Martin "appeared nervous" when dropped by officers at Woodside Gardens in Portadown, adding that police checks showed he was disqualified driver and was not insured to drive the Lexus.

Martin, of Ballyhannon Park, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance on February 28.

Defence solicitor Richard Montieth revealed that Marrin had "won the car in a raffle after buying a ticket for £25" but that he sold it during the summer months and now has no access to any vehicle.

He conceded that Martin had been given a disqualification just over three weeks beforehand, adding that "for a man of his background to amass 50 convictions in two years will not impress your worship but I do trust that he will not be someone who will be before the courts again".

Imposing a 12-month driving ban along with an enhanced combination order consisting of 12 months probation and 100 hours community service, District Judge Rosie Watters told him bluntly:" "Boy you've got yourself in a lot of trouble, you've made a mess and it is now time to turn your life around".