Liam Neeson is no racist, says pal Ricky Gervais

Neeson (69) found himself in hot water in 2019 after he said he had stalked the streets with a cosh looking to kill “a black b*****d” after his friend was raped by a black man.

Gervais said: “Liam Neeson nearly got cancelled didn’t he? Now, I don’t know why he told this story, but he did, at a Press junket, to a journalist, right?”

Impersonating the actor’s gravelly voice, he added: “He [Neeson] started saying, ‘It was 30 years ago. My friend came home and she’d been raped. She said it was a black guy, so I got my cosh and I went looking for the nearest black guy. Nothing happened, I came to my senses’.

“The weird thing about that story is, who has a cosh?”

Liam made the admission in an interview with the Independent while promoting his film Cold Pursuit, in which he played a father who goes to war with a drugs cartel for killing his son.

The premiere of the film was cancelled hours before it was due to happen after a backlash.

However, Gervais described the actor as a “lovely man”.

“It was touch and go [if he would be cancelled]. They cancelled the premiere because of the backlash,” he said.

“People wanted the film deleted, and I get it. Some people can’t separate the art form from the artist performing the art in real life.

“I know Liam. I’ve worked with him and he’s a lovely man, definitely not racist.”

Neeson apologised for the widely condemned remarks.

Gervais made the comments about the controversy in his new stand-up show Netflix special SuperNature.

LGBT campaigners denounced it as transphobic and “dangerous”, but Gervais said his comedy was ironic and denied he was anti-trans.