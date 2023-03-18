Liam Neeson praises Oscar winner An Irish Goodbye as a ‘beautiful’ film

An Irish Goodbye star James Martin with the film's Oscar on the Late Late Show's St Patrick's Day Special. Picture Andres Poveda

Hollywood megastar Liam Neeson has heaped praise on the newly-crowned Oscar-winners behind celebrated home-grown movie An Irish Goodbye.

The Oscar-nominated A-lister from Ballymena (70) also spoke of his admiration for Lisa McGee’s hit TV series Derry Girls, in which he had a cameo role, and revealed he’s not a huge fan of St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

An Irish Goodbye scooped best short film at last weekend’s Oscars and Liam was glowing about its NI contingent.

Star James Martin and director Ross White are both from Belfast with the cast also including Seamus O’Hara, from Newry, and Game of Thrones star Michelle Fairley from Coleraine.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on RTE’s Late Late Show on Friday, he said: “I was so proud, 14 nominations (for Irish projects), An Irish Goodbye was beautiful and it won the Oscar, terrific, I was really proud and it deserved to win it, many congratulations.”

Liam was joined on the show by James Martin as well as Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee.

The Taken star spoke fondly of his time on the hit Channel 4 comedy and how he came to know of it thanks to old flame Dame Helen Mirren.

“What a great series it was, honestly," he said: “This up and coming actress called Dame Helen Mirren said to me about three years ago ‘have you seen this Derry Girls!? Just watch it’, I did and got absolutely hooked.

“As much as I laughed I also shed tears, here was this bunch of young people determined to be young people despite all this havoc and hell that was going on Derry.

“I just thought it was brilliant, when I started watching it I got in touch with my British agent Sue Latimer and said ‘Sue, I’ll be whatever, a beggar on the streets but would you ever get me on the show’.

“Anyway push and come to shove and they gave me this police guy from Ballymena strangely enough, it was a stretch,” he joked.

In a wide-ranging interview Liam also revealed his frustration with Northern Ireland politics insisting MLAs should ‘get back to work’, spoke of his admiration for the Good Friday Agreement and his weariness around the NI Protocol debate.

The Star Wars and Schindler’s List star described the GFA as “amazing and recognised around the world”, adding: “I try to (stay up to date), certainly with the whole protocol and stuff.

“There’s a part of you that wants to say come on for God’s sake we’re talking about sausages here, you know there’s sh*t going on in the Middle East and Ukraine, but they’re working their way through it.

“There’s no border and there’s going to be a green lane and a red lane, how many months did that take to think of? Get back to work for God’s sake.

“Yous are drawing a salary, get back to work and represent the people, all the people.”

Liam was chatting to Ryan ahead of the release of his 100th film, Marlowe, a drama based on iconic private detective Phillip Marlowe who was made famous by Raymond Chandler novels like The Big Sleep and The Long Goodbye.

Friday’s Late Late Show was a bumper St Patrick’s edition and despite being “always Irish” Liam revealed he shies away from the celebrations when he’s at home in New York City.

He added: “You know it’s funny I live in New York, I’ve been there for 32 years I guess, St Paddy’s Day I always avoid it.

“The Americans they’re brilliant but they just go overboard, rivers turn green, a few drinks are taken, I do avoid it but I say a wee prayer for St Patrick obviously.”