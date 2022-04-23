Liam Neeson spotted filming new flick in Donegal

Locals gathered to catch a glimpse of the Hollywood A-lister

HOLLYWOOD megastar Liam Neeson has been spotted filming a blockbuster new movie in Donegal as excited locals gathered to catch a sneak-peek of the Taken star.

The 69-year-old actor was spied on set in the village of Glencomcille as he filmed scenes for upcoming big budget blockbuster In the Land of Saints and Sinners.

Ballymena native Neeson plays a newly retired assassin who finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists.

The movie also stars veteran Belfast-born actor Ciarán Hinds who recently earned his first Oscar nomination for his performance in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast.

Filming commences in Donegal for Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds' new movie Credit: World Photography By Karen Skelly

Oscar-nominated Robert Lorenz directs having previously directed Neeson in The Marksman which topped the box office in early 2021.

The villages of Glencolmcille and Kilcar along with the fishing port of Killybegs and surrounding areas are the locations chosen for two months of filming.

Photographer Karen Skelly captured some of the filming in Donegal over the last few days and shared them on her social media pages.

Ciaran Hinds filming in Donegal Picture: World Photography by Karen Skelly

She wrote: “A long day on the set of The Land of Saints and Sinners with Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds in Glen. Pre bought by Netflix it’s sure to be a blockbuster! A Donegal sunset created a glorious backdrop for the evening filming!”

A number of local people have also reportedly been hired as extras for the movie which is thought to be bringing an economic boost to the area.

Earlier this month Neeson made a surprise cameo appearance as an RUC inspector in the third and final season of Derry Girls. He flew into Northern Ireland to film it in the run-up to Christmas.

Last week the Co Antrim star revealed that he “thinks about Bruce Willis” every day, following his fellow actor’s retirement from acting after being diagnosed with a disorder that affects the understanding and expression of language.

“My heart goes out to him. I think about him every day,” Neeson told The New York Post, adding that the medical condition aphasia is “particularly poignant” for a star like Willis.

“I wish him all the best.”

Ciarán Hinds filming in Donegal Credit: World Photography By Karen Skelly

Neeson was speaking ahead of the release of his new movie Memory, which sees his own character – a deadly assassin – try to cope with the onset of Alzheimer’s.