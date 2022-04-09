Liam Neeson’s complex relationship with nature

The Ballymena actor revealed he could spend hours in his walled garden which was home to various vegetables he has been growing.

He said about his pad in New York: “I have a few acres upstate. I have a walled garden where we grow vegetables. I have three apple trees. “Sometimes these trees decide to bear fruit. Then they’ll take two years off and say, “F**k you, we’re chilling.’

“But this past year all three trees produced lovely, lovely apples. Just to walk past them, pull on an apple, eat it by my back pond stocked with koi a neighbour gave me — I’ll feed the fish; they take the food from my fingers — it gives me an incredible amount of pleasure.”

But Liam admitted in the new issue of US magazine AARP all nature hasn’t brought him joy.

He said he once owned a rather unfriendly bird at a house he shared with his late wife Natasha Richardson.

The Schindler’s List Oscar-nominee said the cock they owned made him fly into a rage as it flapped in his face every time he went to check on their chicken coop.

“And I thought, I’m going to kill this f****r. I told Natasha, I said, “Darlin’, we can’t do this. This cock is putting the fear of God in me’.

“We got rid of the chickens. We didn’t kill them — we gave them away.”

The 69-year-old has become an unlikely enemy of animal rights activists at his home in New York.

In 2014 he waded into a debate about banning horse-drawn carriages in New York's Central Park to defend the popular tourist experience.

He defended it as the quintessential Central Park experience amid an unsuccessful campaign to ban the practice.

Animal rights groups — backed by celebrities including Alec Baldwin, Lea Michele and Miley Cyrus claimed the tradition is cruel and inhumane to the horses, forcing them to pull heavy loads and negotiate New York traffic.

Liam said: “New York’s horse carriages have made an estimated six million trips in traffic over the last 30 years. In that time, just four horses have been killed as a result of collisions with motor vehicles, with no human fatalities.

“A majority of carriage drivers and stable hands are recent immigrants, often raised on farms in their home countries.

“They love their jobs and their horses, and they take pride in being ambassadors for this great city.”