Liam Neeson’s ‘motion is your lotion’ tip works for suffering Eamonn Holmes

Holmes grateful for Neeson's advice on back ache

Eamonn Holmes has revealed how Ballymena’s megastar actor Liam Neeson gave him "great” advice about how to keep chronic pain at bay.

The TV star who has been suffering from back pain for months said the Hollywood millionaire passed on his tips on a flight from Belfast to London.

The 61-year-old Belfast-born presenter who has talked regularly recently about his slipped discs and damaged sciatic nerve said Neeson told him about the importance of exercise, saying : “Motion is your lotion”

Eamonn’s encounter with Neeson came up on ITV’s This Morning show during a discussion on why some people found their pain worsened in summer.

Osteopath Anisha Joshi said the problems in the heat were exacerbated by dehydration and the high temperatures making some people reluctant to exercise outside.

Eamonn said Neeson’s advice about motion is your lotion was great and he told his wife Ruth Langsford: “I live by that motto – don’t I always say that? Motion is your lotion.”

Eamonn, who has been seen using a walking stick to get about, talked of how he and Neeson ended up sitting beside each other on the London flight and he said the actor’s desire to stay mobile was the reason why he kept doing his action movies.

He added: “Liam and I are like-minded on this sort of thing, that exercise is it all.”

As well as talking about his health issues on This Morning, Eamonn has also discussed them online with his hundreds of thousands of followers and revealed he has had major problems sleeping because of the pain.

He said he’d had hydrotherapy, podiatry, physiotherapy and injections in his battle against his back pain.

“I live on a treatment couch, “ he said on This Morning, adding that he sympathised with viewers who were suffering from chronic pain describing it as an “awful, awful thing”.