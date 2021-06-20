Line drawn with Belfast for now, says Jed Mercurio

Line Of Duty writer Jed Mercurio has said he will not be returning to film in Belfast any time soon.

He made the admission when put on the spot by Jeremy Paxman.

And despite previous hints there could be a seventh series, he appears to have dashed hopes it will happen next year.

He said: “I don’t know the answer to that, I think it’s too early to say. We all loved being part of the show. We’re certainly thrilled by the fact that so many people watched the show and would like to see more.

“But we’ve all moved into other creative projects and we need a little bit of distance from the kind of madness and the sort of frenzy that surrounds Line Of Duty.

“We’ve just finished a three-part dramatisation of Stephen Lawrence’s family’s quest for justice and that’s hopefully going to be on air later this year.

“And we’re currently shooting a series called Trigger Point (for ITV)… and that should be on air some time next year.”

Mercurio also told Paxman on his podcast that Adrian Dunbar’s Ted Hastings role was created for him after the Enniskillen-born actor blew him away when auditioning. He revealed: “It’s an evolving process, so with Adrian Dunbar’s character Ted Hastings, the way the character was conceived was quite different from how Adrian performed.

“But Adrian came in for an audition and we just really loved what he had done. I was familiar with his work and thought he’d be a great character actor for the role.

“And at that time, in season one, it was quite a small part, so the part was rewritten to suit Adrian, and then when we were lucky enough to be recommissioned the part grew as we established that trio of investigators at AC-12, and obviously they’ve come back for every season since.”

He also revealed that Ted’s famous line in the last series — “Jesus, Mary and Joseph... and the wee donkey” — was in fact pimped up by Dunbar on the spot when the cameras were rolling.

He explained: “Adrian came up with it. So we had that line in the scene and he ad libbed the ‘wee donkey’ and we all laughed.

“And I gave him a big thumbs-up and the rest is history.”