Line of Duty paying locals £50 to move cars

Actor Adrian Dunbar who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings is seen during Line of Duty filming off Beechmount Avenue in West Belfast. Photo by Peter Morrison

Actors Vicky McClure and Martin Compston during Line of Duty filming off Beechmount Avenue in West Belfast. Photo by Peter Morrison

The company behind Line of Duty is lining the pockets of people who shift their cars for filming.

Home owners in west Belfast were given £50 each to move their vehicles to allow shooting of the police thriller to take place last week.

Filming for the sixth series of the award-winning BBC programme, produced by World Productions, is currently under way across the city.

One local who wished to remain anonymous told Sunday Life they would have moved their car if asked but were more than happy to be compensated for the trouble.

Vicky McClure, who plays Inspector Kate Fleming, and Adrian Dunbar, who appears as Superintendent Ted Hastings, were spotted filming on Beechmount Avenue and Beechmount Parade on Monday.

The shoot caused a bit of a stir when a video showing two armed men in balaclavas getting out of a black Land Rover was shared online. Police clarified the incident was part of filming.

Car chases were also shot in the Sailortown area of the city, with vehicles spotted speeding along Corporation Street.

A spokesperson for the BBC told Sunday Life: "The Line of Duty production team thanks the city's residents for their continued support and co-operation during filming."

The show's sixth series features a new case for AC-12, with the officers investigating DCI Joanne Davidson (No Country for Old Men star Kelly Macdonald), the senior investigating officer in an unsolved murder case.