Line of Duty star shoots down hopes of new series

MARTIN Compston has shot down talk of a Line Of Duty comeback by saying there are no “immediate plans” for a new show.

The Scottish actor (38), who played Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in the popular Belfast-shot BBC cop drama, spoke out after it was reported a seventh series is in the works.

Pouring cold water on fans’ hopes, Martin said when asked if the show was making a comeback: “No immediate plans.”

He added about the team behind it, which includes Enniskillen-born actor Adrian Dunbar: “We always take massive time in between. We wouldn’t come back just for the sake of it.

“The writer Jed Mercurio would only do it if he had the right story. Success is a great thing, but then you’ve got to get us all tied down to do it again.

“The one thing I would say is that after every other series I’ve always thought, ‘Yeah, we’ll come back.’ But after the last one I thought, ‘That could be the end.’ I think we all felt that way.”

Martin admitted in an interview with the Daily Mail on Saturday he would still say yes if he was asked to return to the show, adding: “Yes, as pals I’d love to work with them all again on a personal level”.

But he stressed “you don’t want to leave it on a bad album do you?”

He added: “We went out on a massive high there, it was wildly successful, so I wouldn’t be unhappy if that was the end.”

The sixth Line Of Duty series attracted a record TV audience as bent copper hunters Ted Hastings, played by Adrian, as well as Kate Fleming and Steve Arnott, played by Vicky McClure and Martin, tracked down the master criminal H. Many viewers were left disappointed when bungling DI Ian Buckells was identified as H.

Martin, who stars in new Amazon Prime series The Rig, added reports the late Queen reportedly became fixated on the show amid her grief over Prince Philip’s death was “surreal”, saying: “I try not to think about it. If anybody watches it, that means the world to me. I hope she enjoyed it.”

The actor also spoke in an interview with the Daily Mail how his priorities have shifted over the 10 years since Line Of Duty began, from his career to his family. He married US actress Tianna Flynn (35) in 2016 and welcomed a son three years ago.