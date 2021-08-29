Line of Duty star Stephen Graham admits he needs own pillow on every acting job away from home

Line Of Duty hardman Stephen Graham has confessed he’s a softie – as he needs his own pillow on every acting job away from home.

The Liverpudlian, who played villain John Corbett in the BBC’s Belfast-shot cop corruption drama alongside Enniskillen native Adrian Dunbar, says he gets horrible nights’ sleep in luxury hotels unless he brings his favourite fluffy headrest from his house in Leicester.

In an interview with The Times, the 48-year-old said: “I’ve slept in some of the best hotels and still had the worst night’s sleep.

“When I’ve got my own pillow, at least I know I will sleep well.”

The dad-of-two’s Line Of Duty character had his throat cut by gang member Ryan Pilkington, played by Gregory Piper (23).

Stephen insisted his pillow habit wasn’t a sign of diva behaviour as he hates the flashy side of fame.

He sneered: “The money – ching, ching, ching – and the nice little sandwiches. I never do it for that stuff. It’s not really my cup of tea. How much could that money be used to help develop youth services?”

Stephen’s latest role is as a man with early-onset Alzheimer’s living in a care home at the start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020.

He added he has endured racist taunts as he is 22 per cent African from his birth father.

And the actor – who has starred alongside Al Pacino and Robert De Niro – said he is “grateful” the rope broke when he tried to hang himself in his 20s.

He said: “I am the happiest and most content I have ever been. I don’t really care any more. When I say that, I have to be careful how it sounds and I don’t mean it arrogantly.

“I practise Buddhism in certain ways and I am happy and grateful for everything I have in my life. I work hard for those things.

“I just do my best, by me, by my children, by my wife, by mum and dad, family and everyone else.

“I am very grateful that rope snapped. Exceptionally grateful that rope snapped, but I wouldn’t change the journey I have been on.

“I have the resources now mentally and spiritually to be able to deal with what comes along.

“No matter what happens, I will never go there again. I will never be in that place.

“There will be hardships throughout my life, of course there will. Eventually, there will be the loss of my parents.

“I dealt with the loss of my aunty Vera, who to me was like my nana after my nana passed away, but I came through it. That’s life on life’s terms.”