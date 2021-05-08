Line of Duty’s H on his Fermanagh roots

Line of Duty actor Nigel Boyle, whose character DCI Ian Buckells was unveiled as H in last Sunday’s series finale of the hit show, has spoken about his Fermanagh roots.

He told Mark McGoldrick of the Fermanagh Herald that his parents hail from the Rosslea and Aghadrumsee areas of Fermanagh.

“My dad was Hughie Boyle, from Follum Big, and my mum is Rose Murray, from Tanaghaboy, so it is all very local,” he said.

“I am the youngest of six. I was born in Birmingham. My mum and dad knew each other from the dances and they came to England for work.

“I grew up in a big Irish family and my friends were of Irish descent. You’d spend your holidays in Ireland.

“By the time I came along, my mum and dad had bought a house in Clones, at the back of the football field.

“We used to spend our holidays there and we loved it.”

Nigel also told how he jumped at the chance to join Line of Duty alongside fellow Fermanagh actor Adrian Dunbar, who plays Ted Hastings.

“It’s been amazing. No one dreamt that it would get as big as it has. As soon as I read the script, I was flabbergasted. It was the best script I had ever read. I got to work with some great stars, including Vicky McClure and Martin Compston. It was just amazing.”