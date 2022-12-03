Linfield fans ‘thrown under the bus’ over sectarian chants

A Linfield fans’ group linked to the singing of sectarian songs and missile throwing that led to sanctions for the club from the IFA have criticised the Windsor Park board of directors for “throwing them under the bus”.

The Blue Unity group issued a statement after Linfield said it was “deeply concerned” by the behaviour and would not appeal against the sanctions because it would not “defend the indefensible”.

The IFA ordered the closure of the Kop Stand at Windsor Park for two months after incidents at a tie between Linfield and Glentoran in October.

The IFA’s disciplinary committee warned that Windsor Park could be closed completely and a deduction of points could be imposed if there was any repeat of the fans’ misconduct, which Linfield said was “wrong on every level and extremely damaging to the club.”

The Linfield board also called on fans to “desist immediately” from the “improper behaviour” and said it would continue to engage with supporters’ groups including Blue Unity to “rectify the issues”.

But now Blue Unity has issued a formal statement.

The group said it had made working with the club a priority and it could not police the larger number of fans who turned up at big games.

In a statement accompanied by a group logo of a British bulldog, Blue Unity added: “It seems the club are against working with us or dealing with the issues we both face. Many of us feel we’ve been completely thrown under the bus. We receive no support from the club. The least we expect is to have a bit of backbone when it comes to defending us like other Irish league teams do.

“Some within the club have shown time and time again that they do not want vocal supporters at Windsor and will stop at nothing to rid us from the club we love. This is our club as much as it is any other supporter. We won’t walk away.”

Last year vice presidents of Linfield arranged for a drum marked Blue Unity to be provided for the group.

The club’s website said the drum was aimed at enhancing the match day experience at Windsor Park.