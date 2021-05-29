Linfield FC in tribute to tragic Co Down father  

Linfield FC has paid tribute to a fan who died two days after the club won the league.

Co Down dad-of-two Stephen Bennett (37) passed away in hospital on Thursday.

The team said: “The sympathies of everyone at the club are conveyed to the family at this sad time.”

Tasha Ellison, Mr Bennett’s sister, thanked the side.

“He was Blue through and through. Thank you so much for a lovely tribute,” she said.

Mr Bennett’s family have asked for donations to Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke in lieu of flowers.